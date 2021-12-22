Ty Thompson benefits from Bo Nix transfer





Ty Thompson was the first name that came to Oregon’s football fans when Bo Nix announced his transfer. This news may not be bad. When Bo Nix announced his intent to move to the Oregon football program after three years at Auburn, the immediate reaction within the fanbase was: What about Ty Thompson? Thompson happened to be the highest-ranked quarterback signer in the program’s history, which meant expectations for his career were incredibly high. He made some noise last season, even pushing veteran Anthony Brown off the runway to the season opener, but he played in just three games and attempted 15 passes. Mario Cristobal and Joe Moorhead decided to stick with Brown as the starter, although he may have had a limited ceiling and that was because Thompson wasn’t quite ready yet. After chasing Brown this year, everyone assumed that Thompson would be “the man” in 2022 and beyond. But Cristobal’s departure and news of Nix’s move may have changed things. Does this mean the staff already don’t believe in Thompson? Not necessary. Basically it could just be an insurance plan in case the former top 50 prospect isn’t ready yet. Nix, on the other hand, is the former No. 1 dual threat in the 2019 class and he has improved every year throughout his career, but has yet to really “break through” as a collegiate quarterback. But one thing is certain: Nix’s move to the program will only help Thompson. Just like Brown did, Nix is ​​going to challenge Thompson. What once seemed to lose his job now forces him to work hard all through the offseason to win the veteran’s transfer. This is a good thing. Oregon Football’s QB room must be strong I don’t see Thompson switching because of Nix – at least not until he finds out where he stands after Spring Ball. I saw him win the runway and possibly even force Nix to reconsider his decision. It has happened before in the transfer portal. This fight should continue well into summer camp and even into the fall, but as Nix pushes Thompson and also Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford, the quarterback room only gets stronger. Losing Brown is going to hurt the experience here and Tanner Bailey’s cancellation hurts deeply. But having Nix will make up for both and that doesn’t mean Thompson is on his way out; it means he will be pushed for the runway. If Thompson wins the job, you can bet he’s ready to become a star.

