Tuesday’s Girls Hockey: Cummings Shines, but Mayo Falls; Austin Rolls By Waseca – Rochester Minnesota News, Weather, Sports





TUESDAY POST BULLETIN 3 STARS 3. Kyia Radford-Garcia, Austin: The Packers goalkeeper made 15 saves to help her team beat Waseca 4-1. 2. Katie Cummings, Mayo: The talented freshman forward scored twice her team-best eighth and ninth goals of the season in Mayos loss to Onalaska. 1. Sarah Wangen, Austin: The standout striker scored twice, including the winning goal, to lead Austin. ONALASKA (Clear) 6, MAYO 2 Onalaska (Wis.) scored four goals in the opening six minutes at Graham Arena I on Tuesday night and the Hilltoppers did not look back in a 6-2 girls hockey win against Mayo. Mayos Katie Cummings answered Onalaska’s early run by scoring twice in the space of 1 minute 52 seconds. Her goals in her eighth and ninth of the season drew the Spartans 4-2 in late in the opening period. But Onalaskas Anna Szymanski scored just 15 seconds after Cummings’ second goal to make it 5-2 after one of the Hilltoppers. The score remained like that until McKenna LaFleur scored halfway through the third inning to make it 6-2. Grace Kober got the start in goal for the Spartans, stopping 33 of the 39 shots she got. Mayo (4-8-0 overall) closes the first half of the season in Austin on Thursday at 7 p.m ONALASKA 6, MAYO 2 Alaska 5-0-1 6 Mayo 2-0-0 2 Onalaska (Wis.): Lily Tobert 1 goal; McKenna LaFleur 1 goal, 1 assist; Tessa Deal 1 assist; Kiya Bronston 1 goal, 2 assists; Mallory Long 1 goal; Jaden Hammes 1 goal, 1 assist; Anna Szymanski 1 goal. goalkeeper : Diana Hanson 22 saves (24 shots). mayo: Katie Cummings 2 goals; Claire Siems 2 assists; Layla Rippentrop 1 assist; Elizabeth Arendt 1 assist. goalkeeper : Grace Kober 33 saves (39 shots). AUSTIN 4, WASECA 1 Sarah Wangen scored twice, including the winning goal, to take Austin 4-1 past Waseca. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 15 saves in the win. Izzy Heman also scored twice, while Megan Schultz and Kate Holtz each had two assists. AUSTIN 4, WASECA 1 Waseca 0-1-0 1 Austin 0-2-2 4 Waseca: Madalyn Benson 1 goal; McKayla Mortensen 1 assist; Emma Keith 1 assist. goalkeeper : Illamay Draheim 46 saves (50 shots). Austin: Camille Dunlap 1 assist; Sarah Wangen 2 goals; Maci Talamantes 1 assist; Izzy Heman 2 goals; Megan Schultz 2 assists; Kate Holtz 2 assists. goalkeeper : Kyia Radford-Garcia 15 saves (16 shots).

