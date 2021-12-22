Lions lead second half in men’s basketball win





Next game: at Bradley University 29-12-2021 | 8pm (7pm CT) 93.9 The city LOUISVILLE, Ky. Loyola Marymount’s Joe Quintana was red hot in the second half, while the Bellarmine University men’s basketball team went cold as the Lions won 71-57 at Freedom Hall on Tuesday night. Quintana scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for Loyola Marymount (7-5), who defeated Bellarmine 40-28 after the break. He sank five of his seven attempts from 3-point land in the second stanza, finishing 7-of-11 overall from center. “Quintana was the difference,” Knights Coach Scott Davenport said. “He was incredible.” Bellarmine (6-8) didn’t lag behind for the quality of its appearance, but the Knights struggled to take down shots from the perimeter. Bellarmine shot a total of 36.9 percent and only 21.4 percent (6 for 28) from outside the arc. The Knights had no turnovers after halftime and only had four overall. Bellarmine also tried 14 more shots than Loyola Marymount, but the shorthanded Knights couldn’t maintain a shooting rhythm other than the opening minutes. “That game was mind-boggling,” Davenport said. “We didn’t have any turnover in the second half. We missed many great opportunities. The numbers don’t lie.” Davenport also praised Loyola Marymount. The Lions were strong on the inside with 32 points in the line, and led by Quintana, they were a commendable 8-for-16 from a 3-point range, shooting a total of 52.9 percent. “I’ll tell you, it’s a very good team,” Davenport said. “They scored on a high clip.” Bellarmine couldn’t have started better. senior security guard CJ Fleming get some jerseys in the paint, junior guard Alec Pfriem canned a three-pointer, senior guard Dylan Penn made a jumper and freshman forward Curt Hopf converted a layup from a senior guard feed Juston Betz as the Knights hit their first five shots and ran to an 11-2 lead. Loyola Marymount responded with a 10-0 run to lead the first half with a whopping six, but it was back and forth before the Lions took a 31-29 lead at halftime. The game was tied at 42 with 14 minutes left in the second half, but Loyola Marymount seized control with a 9-0 run, triggered by a Quintana three-pointer. Moments later, Quintana scored consecutive 3-pointers in an 8-0 sprint that pushed Loyola Marymount’s lead to double digits, where it remained for the remainder of the game. Penn led Bellarmine by 18 points, Hopf added 13 and junior striker Sam DeVault chipped in 12. Betz hit a career-high 11 rebounds. Bellarmine will play at Bradley at 8 p.m. (ET) December 29. For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).

