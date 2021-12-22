Former professional cricketer Aaron Summers convicted of grooming and possessing child abuse material





A convicted child groomer saved sexually explicit images of children to blackmail them, a court has heard. Most important points: Aaron Summers will spend at least two years behind bars

Aaron Summers will spend at least two years behind bars He pleaded guilty in NT Supreme Court to possession of child abuse and grooming material

He pleaded guilty in NT Supreme Court to possession of child abuse and grooming material Prosecutors say he used his position as a sportsman to gain the trust of young victims Former Big Bash League player Aaron Summers’ actions were described as “calculated” by prosecutors, with the 25-year-old using social media over a period of several months to solicit sexually explicit material from children. He pleaded guilty to seven charges in November 2021 for providing and possessing child abuse material, and was today sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison, with a two-year unconditional period. Summers was playing cricket and working in Darwin in early 2021, when prosecutors say he used his position as a professional cricketer to gain the trust of young victims. “These were not offenses that were spontaneous, they were calculated and required a significant degree of involvement on the part of the perpetrator to build the trust of these victims,” ​​Commonwealth prosecutor Hannah White said in sentencing. submissions. The court heard that Summers used the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to send and receive sexually explicit images and messages involving children under the age of 16. It was heard that the police found more than 80 photos and videos of child abuse material on multiple smartphones. “You said your reason for including this material was to make sure you had blackmail material from the child if they ever threatened to share the naked images or videos you sent them,” Judge John Burns said. Justice Burns told the court that Summers “had no intention of” grooming victims, but admitted his actions “could be considered grooming.” The court also heard that he had bought fast food and let victims ride an e-scooter. Ms. White described Summers’ crimes as “predatory, callous and calculated” and rejected any suggestion that he should be given a concession due to his lack of previous convictions. “These types of offenses are usually committed by individuals like the perpetrator who have no criminal record and good character,” she said. The court heard that several victims were involved, including young boys aged 12 and 13. One victim, with whom Summers communicated via Instagram posts, referred to Summers as “daddy.” The mother of one of the victims, a police officer, previously told the court that Summers had taken away her son’s innocence. One victim told police that because he saw Summers playing cricket twice a week, he thought Summers would get “angry” at him if he didn’t do as he asked. Justice Burns said Summers would become a “reporting officer” after his release from prison and would be subject to “heavy” reporting obligations. Summers’s attorney, Matthew Hubber, requested that Summers’s sentence be partially suspended and that he be allowed to live with his parents in Western Australia. Summers has been in custody since May 2021 and will be eligible for parole in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-22/aaron-summers-cricketer-nt-court-sentencing-child-grooming/100705816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos