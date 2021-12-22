Michigan soccer players and coaches receive COVID-19 boosters

With the number of COVID-19 infections skyrocketing across the country, Michigan Football has planned a massive vaccination event for players, coaches and staffers to receive booster shots ahead of the team’s trip to Florida for the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The session, described by offensive tackle Andrew Stueber as a booster shot for the entire team, is scheduled for Wednesday, three days before the Wolverines head off to Fort Lauderdale for Christmas. The kick-off against Georgia is scheduled for December 31 at 7:30 PM.

That is certainly a growing concern of ours, Stueber said Tuesday evening. We’ve implemented masks in meetings, a kind of social distancing. Many people now eat to go and do not really sit (together) too much. But it’s a lot safer there now. Many students have left the campus (before the winter break).

The extra precautions for coach Jim Harbaughs’s team come at a time when COVID-19 cases in Florida have risen 294% in the past 14 days, according to The New York Times. Florida has an average of 7,068 new cases and 1,538 new hospitalizations per day during that period.

Broward County, where Michigan will be headquartered throughout the week, and Miami-Dade County, where the game is played, are the two most explosive areas in the state. The former is an average of 672 new cases per day, while the latter has risen to 1,649 cases per day.

In Michigan, cases have fallen 27% in the past 14 days, to an average of 6,284 per day, but hospital admissions have fallen by only 4%. Washtenaw County has an average of 180 new cases per day.

I think everyone kind of understands the gravity of the situation, Stueber said. If there were an outbreak now, it would be devastating for many people. Just understanding the concern there is a big thing, so we took the proper precautions.

The Wolverines went into the season with a 99% vaccination rate, according to Harbaugh, and made the necessary adjustments for the remaining individuals. Those accommodations include wearing masks in Schembechler Hall and attending certain meetings virtually instead of sharing rooms with teammates. At the time, Harbaugh declined to say whether the unvaccinated players planned to be vaccinated in the future.

Stueber told reporters he couldn’t recall anyone missing training because of COVID-19 infections or direct exposure in recent weeks.

But a lot of percent of the team is vaccinated, so were good there, Stueber said. A little alone if they feel a little sick (would they miss the training). Nothing but the common cold, I guess, (is what) we got hit with.

Michigan hires new director of player staff

Within two days of winning the Big Ten title, Harbaugh lost the head of his recruiting department when… Courtney Morgan left Washington for the same role. It only took him two weeks to arrange a replacement.

The Free Press confirmed that Michigan has lured Albert Karschnia away from Central Michigan, where he was also the director of the players’ staff. Hiring Karschnias was first reported by MLive. The school has not announced its arrival yet.

However, there is a lot of familiarity between the two parties. Karschnia graduated from UM in 2015 and then worked at Harbaughs for two years, including recruitment activities. He left for CMU in 2017.

As the director of player staff, it’s really just roster management, Karschnia said of his role with the Chippewas on the team’s media day during its first season. From recruiting point of view to working with the coaches to manage their travel rosters during game weeks. We’re also working with the coaches to see what they’re looking for in each player in their ranking group so we can properly try and recruit the best players in the country who fit what they’re looking for, not just from a talent perspective, but from a character and academic perspective. You know, trying to find the right 105 guys that give us the best chance of winning a MAC championship.

Central Michigan has seen a noticeable increase in recruiting over the past two seasons. The Chippewas 2022 recruitment class ranked 79th nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and second in the MAC after finishing 87th in the nation and #2 in the MAC a year ago. They have not cracked the top 100 overall or the top five in the MAC in the three previous cycles.

Offensive line wins national prize

Michigan’s offensive line was named the winner of the 2021 Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the best offensive line in college football. It is the second honor in the seven-year history of the Big Ten team award, with Iowa winning it in 2016.

With a consistent base of five from LT Ryan Hayes, LG Trevor Keegan, C Andrew Vastardis, RG Zak Zinter and RT Andrew Stueber, the Wolverines amassed 5,875 yards in offense, the second most in school history. The line also allowed the fewest tackles for losses (27) and the third fewest sacks (10) of any team nationally. Michigan ranks 10th in the nation in rushing with 223.8 yards per game.

Give high praise to offensive line coach Sherrone Moore. He played on the offensive line, but had never coached in this position this season. Harbaughs’ decision to trust Moore turned out to be one of the smartest moves during a coaching staff overhaul last winter.

Its a pretty incredible feeling, Hayes said. It’s really an honor because they just explained how prestigious the price is and how much goes into it. So it was pretty cool. It’s just a collective effort by everyone. I think the past few years have been built up. We just got better and better. This year with coach Moore, he just brought us together as one and we continued to excel all year round, and I think we were playing our best football now.

Another honor for Hutchinson

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was named a co-recipient of the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

hutchinson, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and captured a slew of post-season accolades, breaking his ankle in the third game of the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, and undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process. His decision to return to Michigan for another year was the catalyst for the cultural overhaul of the program that helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and CFP berth.

RAINER SABIN:How Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson lifted alma mater Dearborn Divine Child

He shared the award with Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Kentucky outside linebacker JJ Weaver. In Hutchinson’s name, $30,000 will be donated to the UM General Scholarship Fund.

