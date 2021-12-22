Tennis: Kiwi doubles stars in high-profile partners for Australian Open

New Zealander Erin Routliffe is 55th in the world doubles ranking. Photo / Getty

New Zealand doubles players Erin Routliffe and Artem Sitak will team up with high profile singles players for the Australian Open next month.

Routliffe, 55th in doubles, reunites with young Canadian

Leylah Fernandez, while Sitak will join forces with 18th-ranked singles player, Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Routliffe and Fernandez played together at the US Open last September and reached the third round of doubles, with 19-year-old Fernandez making a blistering run-up to the singles final, losing to 18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu.

Fernandez is 24 in singles for the new season and the pair will play together at the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide in the first week of January.

“We talked about it casually after the US Open and then we had the rest of the season to sort it out. When I finished my season in the second week of November, I contacted her again and we decided we would playing together for Australia so I’m really excited to be playing with her again,” said Routliffe.

It’s a collaboration that blossomed in New York, where Routliffe achieved her best Grand Slam double result. The 26-year-old Kiwi says their games complement each other.

“I think in tennis I’ll probably bring a little bit more power and then she’ll bring a little bit more accuracy and consistency.” said Routliffe. “She still hits a really big ball from the back of the field and at the net she has really good hands, and I love being at the net.

“Personally we like to keep each other focused and calm but we still have a really good time and we bring each other up when we need to get up so I think we just keep each other really positive. That’s probably where the success came from so hopefully we can do that again.”

As a single player, Fernandez will only play one tournament before the Australian Open, so Routliffe will team up with Australian Olivia Rogowska for one of the tournaments the week before the Australian Open.

Sitak had a tough year on tour, dropping to 110 in doubles and having to find a high-ranking singles player to play with to compete in the Australian Open.

Karatsev was a virtually unknown before moving from qualifying to the Australian Open semi-finals in February this year, and he played an outstanding season, finishing the year in the top 20. He was named the most improved player in 2021 of the ATP.

“I’ve known him for a long time, when he was 250 or 300 in the rankings. I kept saying to everyone, ‘How’s this guy doing 250 or 300? He’s got a game to be at least top 50,'” Sitak said.

“Then I played against him in a Challenger tournament, and he beat me in doubles, and he was great. I walked out of the field wondering how the man was standing so low, so his success came as no surprise me on all.

Artem Sitak needed a high-ranking singles player to play with to compete in the Australian Open. Photo / Getty

“Obviously something clicked with his game and his approach – maybe his mental state – and we’ve been friends for a long time. I’ve asked him to play some tournaments over the past year, we almost got together, but it happened don’t end up training as he clearly focuses on a lot of singles.

“But this time it was pretty easy. I asked him early enough, just, ‘Hey, do you want to play Australian Open together?’ And he said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’ So it’s a big change from my usual times of trying to find the partner for several weeks or months.”

Sitak kicks off the year playing back-to-back ATP 250 tournaments in Adelaide with Korean Kwon Soon-woo, a top 100 singles player and helped beat New Zealand in the Davis Cup match in Newport last September.

The other New Zealand representatives at the Australian Open are the best doubles player Michael Venus (15) and Marcus Daniell (51).

Venus will team up again with German Tim Puetz and will likely be the seventh seed. The pair had an outstanding six months together in 2021 and despite only playing half the season, they made it to the ATP Finals in Turin as substitutes and won the Paris Masters title together, one of the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams. .

However, Venus will start the year at the ATP tournament in Melbourne with another partner, Indian Yuki Bhambri, with whom Venus played at Challenger level several times from 2013 to 2015.

Puetz plays for Germany in the ATP Cup and will reunite with Venus for the Australian Open.

Daniell will start the year with the player he ended 2021 with, Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner, and the pair will open their season at the ATP event in Melbourne in the first week of January and are determined to play together until the end of the year. Australian Open swing at least.

Queenstown born Kiwi Ben McLachlan, who represents Japan, is teaming up again with South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and the pair will kick off their season at the Melbourne ATP tournament for the Australian Open.