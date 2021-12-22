Bearcats Beat Tennessee Tech, 76-67, End Non-Conference Game





Next game: in Houston 28-12-2021 | 8pm ET ESPN2 700 WLW CINCINNATIA — The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team won its 10th game of the season on Tuesday night with a 76-67 win over Tennessee Tech at the Fifth Third Arena. Sophomore guard Mike Saunders led the way with 15 points (all in the bottom half) for the Bearcats, who finished the non-conference game with a 10-3 record. Junior striker Jeremiah Davenport and junior guard Mika Adams Woods added 11 points apiece as Cincinnati shot 44 percent from the field, got 41 bank points and held a 36-31 lead on the glass. Tennessee Tech (3-10) led with 15 points and four rebounds from Mamoudou Diarra on his return to the Queen City. Diarra played the last four seasons in Cincinnati and graduated from the school. The Bearcats jumped to a 9-4 lead four minutes into the game when senior guard John Newmann III drilled a three-pointer. Davenport scored two baskets early, making a putback before Adams-Woods found him for an easy lay-in on a quick break. Cincinnati extended its lead to 14-6 on a layup of sophomore forward Jarrett Hensley at 12:21. Adams-Woods picked up a perfectly placed Abdul Ado | pass and forfeited a three for a 10-point advantage (20-10) when Cincinnati started 7-of-14 from the field in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Redshirt freshman center Viktor Lakhin’s putback made the score 26-17 and Adams-Woods got his second three of the night a few possessions later for a 31-21 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Newman III’s third basket of the evening gave the Bearcats their biggest lead and a 37-26 lead at halftime. The second half started in style with Saunders Jr. which Lakhin found for a perfect alley-oop pass. Hayden Koval block, Saunders’ pull-up jumper put the Bearcats up front, 49-38, with 13:28 left. After a 6-0 run by Tennessee Tech, Koval answered by scoring his first runs of the night off Abdul Ado’s third assist to make the score 55-49 with 9:43 to go. Koval and Adams-Woods each hit threes on a 6-0 run to give Cincinnati a 61-51 lead. The Bearcats’ defense still had their say over the proceedings, as a shot-clock violation and a steal by Davenport left Saunders Jr. an easy lay-up and sealed the win. Cincinnati is now 3-0 against Tennessee Tech with its last win for tonight in 2005. COMMENTS -The Bearcats (37-26) led at halftime in 12 of 13 games.

-UC (36-31) has beaten his opponent in each of his 10 wins.

– Mika Adams Woods posted his fifth double-digit scoring game while tying a season high of 11 points.

– Mike Saunders Jr. , who scored all of his 15 points in the second half, reached double digits for the fourth time.

– Hayden Koval had a season-high nine points. NEXT ONE Cincinnati opens American Athletic Conference play on the road at No. 13 Houston on December 28 at 8 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2021/12/21/mens-basketball-bearcats-win-76-67-over-tennessee-tech-in-non-conference-finale.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos