Where Miami football is next after CB Marcus Banks commits to Mississippi state





Former Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks surprisingly, Mississippi State chose Monday night over the Miami football program. According to most recruiting sites, Banks would sign with Miami. Miami signed three CBs in the 2022 class and could be content with their current depth chart going into 2022. Whether or not Miami pursues another CB through the transfer portal or in the Class of 2022 could depend on whether starter Tyrique Stevenson returns next season. Sophomore freshman Marcus Clarke came forward this season. Banking is in second place Handover CB behind Eli Ricks transferring from LSU to Alabama. When Banks signed with Alabama in the 2019 class, he was the 127th-ranked player, 13th-ranked CB, and 21st-ranked Texas by the 247 Sports composite ranking. Banks had eight tackles and one interception with one start during his tenure at Alabama. Miami signer Khamauri Rogers scored higher than high school Banks. Rogers came in at 0.9569, while Banks scored at 0.9441. Miami also ranks high on 2022 signer Chris Graves who received a score of 0.9137. The Hurricanes also signed three-star CB Jaden Harris in the Class of 2022. Harris is considered a high-potential player who focused on other sports in high school. The other CBs in the transfer portal were three stars or less from high school. If Miami signs another CB in the class of 2022, a name to watch could be former Oregon commitee Jahlil Florence. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is already in a relationship with the four-star San Diego signing. Florence played in high school with current Miami wide receiver Keyshawn Smith. With Graves, Harris and Rogers, if the Miami football schedule doesn’t sign a new CB in the 2022 class, the Hurricanes have a promising future at the position. If Stevenson returns in 2022, Miami will have good draft at CB. The Hurricanes are also expected to return Al Blades Jr, Te’Cory Couch, Malik Curtis and Isaiah Dunson to CB in 2022. Blades has had to miss a lot of time in the past two seasons with injuries. Miami has experience and depth as Blades, Couch and Ivey all return in 2022. The Hurricanes CB room looks promising for the future.

