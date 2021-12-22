Sports
Mike Tyson claims TENNIS ‘changed my life’ and reveals daughter Milan, 13, is a budding star with his elite mentality
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed that TENNIS ‘changed his life’ after watching daughter Milan become obsessed with the sport.
The Baddest Man on the Planet is a regular participant in tennis matches and has been spotted on numerous occasions at the US Open and Indian Wells.
However, Tyson did not get into the sport by chance – it was daughter Milan who helped him develop a love for the game.
During a podcast with Serena William’s head coach Patrick Mouratoglou, he admitted: “It has broadened my horizons and I’m grateful to be involved and meet everyone.
“It has changed our lives. Our whole lives have been changed by tennis.
“I thought we were doing well and anything and everything we did was making money, but that’s no bigger than my daughter playing tennis.
She is bigger than anything in our lives now.
I see her transcending into something she would never have done before if she hadn’t taken up tennis.
She has confidence. At 11/12 years old she is confident in herself.
Tyson believes Milan is off the grid when it comes to her dedication to the sport.
He continued: “She is disciplined in her own.
“She gets up, cooks her meals, takes a shower, and goes to the gym at 7 or 8 a.m. every day.
She stays there until 4 pm. She’s very diligent and she wants to do this.”
Milan’s dedication at such a young age is a source of great pride for Iron Mike.
The spotty father said: I am very proud to have someone in my family who understands that sometimes things don’t go the way you want.
That’s what life is all about, sometimes things don’t go the way you want and you deal with situations and setbacks.
Similar to boxing, Tyson has several favorites in tennis.
No.1 Novak Djokovic, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, must be seen right now.
He said of the Serb: “Novak Djokovic is my favorite at the moment. When he’s okay, I really enjoy watching him.
He’s my favorite because the way he came back from injury and beat guys like Nadal and Federer is amazing. He is a real fighter.
FREE BETS: GET OVER 2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17113803/mike-tyson-tennis-changed-life-djokovic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]