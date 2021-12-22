Mike Tyson claims TENNIS ‘changed my life’ and reveals daughter Milan, 13, is a budding star with his elite mentality

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed that TENNIS ‘changed his life’ after watching daughter Milan become obsessed with the sport.

The Baddest Man on the Planet is a regular participant in tennis matches and has been spotted on numerous occasions at the US Open and Indian Wells.

However, Tyson did not get into the sport by chance – it was daughter Milan who helped him develop a love for the game.

During a podcast with Serena William’s head coach Patrick Mouratoglou, he admitted: “It has broadened my horizons and I’m grateful to be involved and meet everyone.

“It has changed our lives. Our whole lives have been changed by tennis.

“I thought we were doing well and anything and everything we did was making money, but that’s no bigger than my daughter playing tennis.

She is bigger than anything in our lives now.

I see her transcending into something she would never have done before if she hadn’t taken up tennis.

She has confidence. At 11/12 years old she is confident in herself.

Tyson believes Milan is off the grid when it comes to her dedication to the sport.

He continued: “She is disciplined in her own.

“She gets up, cooks her meals, takes a shower, and goes to the gym at 7 or 8 a.m. every day.

She stays there until 4 pm. She’s very diligent and she wants to do this.”

Milan’s dedication at such a young age is a source of great pride for Iron Mike.

The spotty father said: I am very proud to have someone in my family who understands that sometimes things don’t go the way you want.

That’s what life is all about, sometimes things don’t go the way you want and you deal with situations and setbacks.

Similar to boxing, Tyson has several favorites in tennis.

4 No.1 Novak Djokovic is Mike Tyson’s favorite player Credit: GETTY

No.1 Novak Djokovic, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, must be seen right now.

He said of the Serb: “Novak Djokovic is my favorite at the moment. When he’s okay, I really enjoy watching him.

He’s my favorite because the way he came back from injury and beat guys like Nadal and Federer is amazing. He is a real fighter.

