Olympics Swedish ice hockey dream in the hands of domestic players with NHL players withdrawing





Ice Hockey – Euro Hockey Tour – Channel One Cup – Czech Republic v Sweden – CSKA Arena, Moscow, Russia – December 19, 2021 Linus Hultstrom of Sweden with teammates REUTERS/Alexander Fedorov Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22 (Reuters) – With NHL players set to miss the Beijing Winter Olympics amid COVID-19 concerns, the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is preparing to enable a strong team of home players to take home their gold to hunt one of the country’s favorite sports. ESPN reported Tuesday that the American National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in Beijing as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads worldwide. read more The Swedes, Olympic champions in 1994 and 2006, have won three silver and four bronze medals in 21 previous Olympics, and the national league has no intention of letting the lack of NHL players derail their ambitions in Beijing. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “We are prepared for a situation where the NHL players do not participate in the Olympics. It has been a possible scenario for a while and we are prepared,” Johan Hemline, head of hockey operations at the SHL, told Reuters in an interview. “During the Olympics, there are 34 SHL games scheduled, and most of them will go ahead as planned. My current opinion is that 10 or 15 of our games will be moved,” he continued. Sweden is home to one of the most competitive leagues outside the NHL with many imported players, and it is likely that Swedish clubs will eventually have to relinquish them to the other 11 countries that will participate in the Olympic tournament. “All sports directors have the opportunity to move matches if they think they are missing more players than their opponents. Internally we are making minor adjustments and the changes will be made official in January, but it is under control.” The regular season of the 14-team league runs from September to March, with playoffs in March and April, featuring all but two teams in the southern half of the country. The Swedish government has announced restrictions to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which will affect fans attending matches in the coming weeks, but the competition will continue as usual. “The pandemic is unpredictable. The players and our medical teams are prepared, they are now using rapid tests more frequently and the clubs have guidelines on how to deal with any positive cases,” Hemlin said. “Otherwise, it’s about looking at alternate days of play and finding ways to communicate and make decisions. I hope we’ll see a good and entertaining Olympic tournament even if the NHL players can’t participate,” he added. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Philip O’Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympics-swedens-ice-hockey-dream-hands-domestic-players-with-nhl-players-set-2021-12-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos