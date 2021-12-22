REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report, XI Play, Injury Update – KFC Big Bash League T20





REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report, Playing XI, Injury Update of KFC Big Bash League T20 match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers. Details of REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17: The seventeenth match of 2021-22 KFC Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers on December 22 at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be viewed on the CricketAddictor website. REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Example: Melbourne Renegades take on Perth Scorchers in the 17th league game of the KFC Big Bash League T20 on Wednesday. Melbourne Renegades have played three games so far this season and lost two. They are currently in last position on the points table, with only 3 points to go. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers have played four games and won all four. They are currently second on the points list, with 13 points in their total. Perth Scorchers are coming off a win against Hobart Hurricanes by 42 runs, while the Melbourne Renegades won a defeat to Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets. REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League match 17 weather forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 23C, with a humidity of 65% and a wind speed of 32-35 km/h. There is no chance of rain playing the bummer. REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Pitch Report: The Melbourne surface is another batting-friendly deck, with provisional help for the swing bowlers on offer. There isn’t much help for the spinners on this track in the beginning. Batting will be easier towards the second half, given the ground here. Average 1st innings score: The average score in the first innings on this course is 165 runs. Record of chasing teams: The second batting team has decent records on this track. They managed to win 65% of the games on this surface. REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Probable XIs: Melbourne renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Mohammad Nabi, James Seymour, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan Perth ScorchersKurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kurtis Patterson has so far scored 146 runs in 3 innings and hopes to cash in on a fresh start here. Andrew Tye is the leading wicket taker this season so far, having taken 10 wickets in 4 matches and can once again prove effective with the ball here. Zahir Khan has collected 7 wickets in 3 games and will be among the best fantasy picks for this match as well. Mitchell Marsh has scored 121 points in the last two games, including a ton of 60 balls in the penultimate game. He will be an essential choice to consider here as well. REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Mitchell Marsh, Kurtis Patterson Vice Captain Zahir Khan, Andrew Tye Featured Play XI No.1 for REN vs SCO Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sam Harper batters Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mackenzie Harvey Allrounder Mitchell Marsh , Mohammad Nabi, Ashton Agar Bowlers Zahir Khan (vc), Kane Richardson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye Proposed to play XI No.2 for REN vs SCO Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sam Harper Batters Kurtis Patterson (c), Colin Munro, Mackenzie Harvey Allrounders Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar bowlers Zahir Khan, Kane Richardson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye (vc), Jason Behrendorff REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Expert Advice: Mitchell Marsh and Kurtis Patterson are among the best multiplier picks for this game. Tymal Mills and Mackenzie Harvey are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4. REN vs SCO KFC Big Bash League Match 17 Probable Winners: Given the team combinations and recent forms, Perth Scorchers are expected to win this match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/fantasy-cricket/ren-vs-sco-dream11-prediction-fantasy-cricket-tips-dream11-team-pitch-report-playing-xi-injury-update-kfc-big-bash-league-t20/

