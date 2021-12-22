NFL 2021 Week 15: Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles 4th Quarter





Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing at home to the Dallas Cowboys last week. This ended a 4 win streak that put them back into the playoff chase. They still have 4 games to go against divisional opponents and are currently looking forward to the play-offs. If they win tonight, they will be placed 7th again, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that last spot in the NFC. Today’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles have been postponed. The subsequent reactions have resulted in temporary flooding in the Schuylkill River, Delco and surrounding areas. Washington has 16 players and 7 coaching staff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and has until 4 p.m. today to clear anyone who meets the NFL’s updated testing policy from returning to play/coaching. The Eagles have also had a number of players put on reserve. Washington Football Team Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List violation (7) QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen OT: Cornelius Lucas C: Tyler Larsen RG: Brandon Scherff TE: Temarrick Hemingway (PS) RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS) defense (6) DE: William Bradley King (PS) CB: Kendall Fuller S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler Washington Football Team Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List (13) CB Darryl Roberts C Keith Ismael DT Jonathan Allen THE Montez Sweatshirt DE James Smith-Williams DE Casey Toohill L.B. Khaleke Hudson (IR) DE Daniel Wise WR Cam Sims DT Matt Ioannidis DT Tim Settle TE Sammis Reyes CB Troy Apke Washington soccer team coaches banned from this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7) DL Coach Sam Mills WR Coach Drew Terrell RB coach Randy Jordan DB Coach Chris Harris Assistant DB coach Brent Viselmeyer Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia Injury Report: Match up: Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) Venue: Lincoln financial field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Date Time: December 21, 2021, 7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Kevin Kugler (play by play) Mark Sanchez (analyst) Laura Okmin (sideline) (through 506sports) RADIO: Washington Radio Network Julie Donaldson (presenter) Bram Weinstein (play by play) De Angelo Hall (analysis) Sirius XM NFL Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831 Philadelphia: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825 Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+ DraftKings stranges: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 1/2 E/U Forecast: Philadelphia 23 – Washington 17 Enemy blog: Bleeding Green Nation Hogs Haven Social Media Information Facebook page: Click here to like our page Facebook store: Washington football shirts Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005 NFL News Twitter feed: Washington Football Team Twitter feed:

