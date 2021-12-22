Tennis Australian Open confident about Nadal, unsure about Djokovic | The Mighty 790 KFGO





MELBOURNE (Reuters) Craig Tiley, head of the Australian Open, is confident that Rafa Nadal will be the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in the coming months despite testing positive for COVID-19, but he still isn’t sure if Novak Djokovic will play. Nadal caught the novel coronavirus while playing an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last week and said he would make a decision about his future tournaments depending on his evolution in the coming weeks. I am confident that Rafa will be here, tournament organizer Tiley said of the 20-time Grand Slam champion in Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Players who now test positive will complete a period until they are no longer contagious and they are fine. If you’re going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be right now. Tiley reiterated that all Australian Open players and staff would be vaccinated or given a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts. Those requirements have prevented Djokovic, who declined to disclose whether he has been vaccinated for privacy reasons, from confirming whether he will bid for a 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown next month. Tiley said that to his knowledge no player had yet received medical exemptions and that it would be up to Djokovic to reveal the grounds on which he entered Australia. If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, you’ll either need to be vaccinated or get a medical waiver, he added. He doesn’t talk to anyone about it medically. I’m not going to ask Novak that, it’s none of my business. I will know that (he meets) one of those conditions. Tiley said that if the world number one were to play for Serbia in the ATP Cup in Sydney in the first week of January, he would arrive next week with the first tranche of players. We want to have the best players here, I would like to have Novak here, he added. If he meets those conditions, it’s great, if not, it’s disappointing. Roger Federer, the other men’s player with 20 Grand Slam titles, and Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, have already banned themselves from the tournament as they continue their recovery from injury. Tiley also announced that former US Open champion Sam Stosur and her fellow Australians Daria Saville and Maddy Inglis had been awarded wildcards for the women’s singles draw at the January 17-30 tournament. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

