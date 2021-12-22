Japanese space tourist says he would like a longer flight





MOSCOW A Japanese space tourist said on Wednesday that he thought his 12-day mission to the International Space Station was too short and would like to stay another week. Fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin flew a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the station on December 8 and returned to Earth Monday. It takes three or four days to adjust and then you realize there’s only eight days left and it’s not enough,” Maezawa told reporters via a video link from the Star City space training facility, where they do post-deployment checks. undergo flight. A 20-day mission would be ideal, but 30 days would be too much for me, he added. Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Hirano were the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Misurkin was on his third space mission. Asked about his impressions, Maezawa said the space flight made him realize that we need to take better care of the Earth. Advertisement If people who wield power and influence were given the opportunity to orbit the Earth, they would have a different view of the Earth and a different attitude, he said through an interpreter. After asking the public for ideas for the flight, Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things to do in space, including practicing some sports on the space station, such as badminton, table tennis and golf. Maezawa told reporters on Wednesday that he would like to take a spacewalk in the future. He noted that the space ration of canned food was a bit too monotonous, adding that he would think about ways to make it more diverse. In a live interview from the station to The Associated Press last week, Maezawa said that once you’re in space, you realize how much it’s worth having this amazing experience. Asked about reports claiming he paid more than $80 million for the 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract amount, but admitted he paid about that amount. Advertisement Space Adventures, a Virginia-based company that organized its flight, previously sent seven other tourists to the space station between 2001 and 2009. Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion and launched Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. Forbes Magazine estimates his net worth at $1.9 billion. The tycoon has also booked a flyby around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship and will be joined on that journey by eight contest winners. He said he plans to undertake that mission in 2023.

