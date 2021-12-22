South Africa government allows Indian team to fly out if borders are closed, CSA says





Cricket South Africa has announced that the Indian team will be allowed to fly out if the borders are closed due to Covid-19 protocols. India is on an ongoing tour of South Africa. India and South Africa are ready to lock the horns in a test and ODI series. However, the Covid-19 situation in South Africa is serious due to the outbreak of the Omnicron variant. Due to the outbreak of the Omnicron variant of the Coronavirus, many countries have closed borders with African countries, where cases are at their peak. South Africa is currently going through the fourth wave of Covid-19. Omnicron cases in South Africa have decreased in recent days, but nothing is certain for the future. The Indian team is currently in South Africa getting ready for the upcoming test series. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: IND vs SA: 5 currently active Indian batters with the most test runs in South Africa South Africa government allows Indian team to fly out when borders are closed: Cricket South Africa Speaking to News 24, CSA’s medical director Dr. Shuaib Manjra said the South African government has given a guarantee that the Indian team will be allowed to fly back to India if the borders are closed. “If there is a need to repatriate and the borders are closed, the government has given a guarantee that they will let the players and the team go back to India. “I think we have taken all possible measures to ensure that the Indian team is not only safe here, but if they have to leave for any reason, that the path is open for them to leave at any time.” said Shuaib Manjra. . Also Read: IND vs SA: Surely They Are Good Enough To Take 20 Wickets In Every Test Zaheer Khan At Indian Pace Battery A BCCI official said BCCI is in regular contact with Cricket South Africa officials and the Indian team management in South Africa. The official said Indian players have a comfortable stay. We are in regular contact with CSA officials and Indian team management in South Africa. Team has a very comfortable stay. Since the series is now behind closed doors, any threat is further reduced. CSA has also assured that in case of anything untoward, the Indian team will be immediately cleared to fly, the BCCI official said. India vs South Africa Test and ODI series consists of three games. The Test series is played first, followed by the ODI series. The IND vs SA 1st Test starts on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Virat Kohlic India will lead in the Test series while Rohit Sharma is the captain of the ODI series. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/india-tour-of-south-africa-2021/ind-vs-sa-south-africa-government-will-allow-indian-team-to-fly-out-if-borders-are-closed-says-csa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos