



The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-7 after beating the Washington soccer team on Tuesday evening. Final score: 27 to 17. The Eagles got off to a delayed start in a game that was unnecessarily delayed. A smooth turnover helped Philly trail 10 to 0. Like the offense, it left some big plays on the field. But eventually Philly’s offensive line took over and the Eagles defense eventually came to a rest. WFT’s potential was clearly limited with their fourth quarterback. starting (well done avoiding The Garrett Gilbert game) and some other players missing due to COVID or injury. However, give the Eagles credit for taking advantage and getting the job done. This was a big win for the Birds as it keeps them alive for a wildcard spot in the NFC Playback Photo with three weeks to go. It also directly hurts WFT’s chances after the season. As a result of this rescheduled game, the Eagles have a very fast turnaround time for playing the New York Giants this Sunday. The birds should be able to beat the G-Men… but their Week 12 loss against New York should remind them that they can’t just show up and expect to win. Read on for a recap and stay tuned for BGN’s postgame coverage. FIRST QUARTER The Eagles won the toss and opted to postpone. Garrett Gilberts’ first pass was a 19-yard completion to Antonio Gibson with TJ Edwards sniffing a chance to tackle the running back. Washington failed to convert on their next run of downs and punts.

The Eagles came in 3rd-and-1 and Dallas Goedert dropped a perfect pass from Jalen Hurts, who then bounced off his foot and somehow ended up right in the hands of Landon Collins. Disturbed. Should have been a pick six but the game was blown to death.

Washington took over at the 26-yard line and made six plays for a touchdown. Capped by a 1-yard run from Gibson. Not how the Eagles wanted this thing to start. EAGLES 0, FOOTBALL TEAM 7. Kenneth Gainwell, not Jalen Reagor, was back on the Eagles first kick. The rookie returned it for a nice 31-yard gain. On 3rd and 6th, Hurts had a 19-yard completion for Goedert. Nice result, but it looked like he missed a wide open Jalen Reagor blasting across the field. Hurts hit DeVonta Smith on the sidelines on a play originally considered incomplete… Smith did indeed enter two feet. Crazy catch by the pick in the first round. Hurts held the ball too long and was fired by Montez Sweat and Washington recovered… only to fumble with the return… but able to jump back on the ball. Precious red zone revenue. Of course, it was Montez Sweat who forced Hurts. Gilbert hit Terry McLaurin on a deep shot across the field. Darius Slay allowed the 47-meter reception. Washington had the first goal from the 7-yard line, but in the end had to settle for a field goal. In any case, the defense kept them against a kick. EAGLES 0, FOOTBALL TEAM 10.

Some interesting things from Sirianni. It was Eagles in 21 men with both Sanders and Jordan Howard in the backfield and Quez Watkins on the move. Hurts hits Sanders for a 16 yard win on 3rd and 2nd. A holding penalty on Sua Opeta knocked the Eagles back. SECOND QUARTER Hurts ran for an 8-yard gain to yield 4th and 1. The Eagles went for it and Jordan Howard registered his first touch on a conversion coin toss… but it was recalled due to a Jordan Mailata penalty. Eagles spit from 4th-and-4 on Washington’s 41-yard line. Arryn Siposss punter then went into the end zone for a net of just 21 yards. Awesome. PHI decided to pedal to WSH from the WSH 41 on 4th and 4th with 13:18 in 2nd and lost 0 to 10. With a Surrender Index of 24.09, this point ranks at the 99.1th percentile of cowardly punters from the 2021 season and the 97th percentile of all kicks since 1999. Surrender Index 90 (@surrender_idx90) December 22, 2021 TJ Edwards broke a throw from Gilbert to McLaurin to yield a three-and-out.

Hurts sent it out deep to Goedert, who made a great catch on Jeremy Reaves for a 45-yard gain. Flashbacks to Goedert often dominated Reaves in Eagles training camp practices a few years ago. Sanders broke off a 20-yard run to set up the first goal from the 8-yard line. In second place, Jalen Reagor couldn’t get this into the end zone because he stumbled: On the third goal from the 2-yard line, Hurts seemingly had Gainwell under it for a touchdown, but the quarterback instead forced it to a double-capped Smith in the back right corner of the end zone. Fortunately, it was not chosen. The Eagles settled for a 20-yard Jake Elliott field goal for their first points. More conservatism from Sirianni. Also: why no Jordan Howard in goal-to-go? EAGLES 3, FOOTBALL TEAM 10. Genard Avery (!) did a great job timing the snap (seemed offside to me but didn’t get called!)

Hurts sent it deep to Smith, but the ball died and went wide. Hurts made some nice throws to Goedert, including a 21-yard strike that avoided the pressure to get the Eagles into field goal range. TRICKERATION: The Eagles charged Darius Slay and slotted him before moving him…then transferred to Sanders for a 10-yard win. Successful decoy! The Eagles went to the 1-yard line and Hurts snuck it in for the score. The Eagles lined up to go for two to take the lead… but then called a timeout and sent in the extra points unit. Strange. Elliott made the PAT to tie the game. EAGLES 10, FOOTBALL TEAM 10. Former Eagles legend DeAndre Carter kicked off to the 40-yard line, but a holding penalty reduced it to the 30. The football team drove to Phillys 48-yard line and may have had a shot at a field goal or a Hail Mary attempt.. But Fletcher Cox put an end to that opportunity by picking up a big bag to finish the first half. Crucial play by the highest paid player on the team. That half-stroke by Fletcher Cox was the Eagles’ first quarterback hit of the game against Garrett Gilbert and a mediocre attacking line at best that missed its best player. Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) December 22, 2021 THIRD QUARTER Sanders lost control of the ball and it was recovered by Washington, but the refs put it down. Second time in the game. Sanders broke off a 37-meter run to put the Eagles in the red zone. Sanders could have had more if he sprinted after Jason Kelce (legend) sprinting across the field: A Hurts completion for Goedert put the Eagles on the 1-yard line. Hurts went wide from an open Greg Ward in the end zone for another missed touchdown. Sirianni got smarter and decided to sneak up to Hurts for the score instead. New Eagles season record for QB rushing touchdowns with 10 and counting for Hurts. EAGLES 17, FOOTBALL TEAM 10. The @Eagles are the first @NFL team rushes for more than 175 yards in 7 consecutive games since the Chicago Bears in 1985 (first in franchise history). #FlyEaglesFly John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 22, 2021 Rodney McLeod picked up a pass from Gilbert on screen… except it clearly hit the ground and was incomplete. Nice attempt though. Anyway, the Eagles forced a three-and-out.

The Eagles drove into Washington territory. Howard tripped into the backfield to bring in 3rd and 6. Washington put the blitz in third place and Hurts was able to find Goedert for what would have been a first down (and maybe a lot more, even a touchdown), but Goedert dropped the ball… again. Come on, Dallas. You have to look the ball in before you run.

Gilbert again sent it deep to McLaurin, but his subdued pass was defended by Slay. One more point.

The Eagles pounded the rock to get into the field target range. Offensive line dominance. The Eagles reached 3rd-and-13 after Jonathan Allen fired Hurts and the third down throw was short from the sticks to Smith. Elliott came in for the 37-yard field goal. There was an offside penalty on Washington, but the Eagles refused. I would have gone for it on 4th-and-1 with the Eagles OL crushing like it was. EAGLES 20, FOOTBALL TEAM 10. FOURTH QUARTER Avonte Maddox was called up for a BS pass interference to prevent WFT from getting another three-and-out. DeAndre Carter broke off a big run in the red zone that was recalled for an illegal blindside block. Gilbert made a nice opposite hash roll that resulted in a 3rd-and-1. In third place, Gilbert somehow got a ball past Slay to…John Bates (who?!)…to bring the ball to the 1-yard line. WFT then punched it in for the TD. Game not over. EAGLES 20, FOOTBALL TEAM 17.

The Eagles did eight plays in 80 yards to gain another 10 points. Reagor had a big 34 yard gain on a screen on 3rd and 6th. Hurts threw a good shoulderball to Ward, who also made a good catch, in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. Big drive through the attack to put the game back in Philly’s control. EAGLES 27, FOOTBALL TEAM 17. WFT reached 4th-and-9 from Phillys 39-yard line and Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox got together to come up with a big strip bag recovered by WFT for a turnover on downs.

The Eagles performed seven plays to spin the clock’s remaining timeouts and burn WFTs. The Eagles turned the ball around with 19 seconds left before Washington took over and let the ball run to end the game. win! Injuries Javon Hargrave took a hit on Washington’s second stage.

DeVonta Smith got up slowly after Hurts targeted him while covering double in the end zone, but he didn’t miss any time.

Miles Sanders was apparently injured when Howard closed the game.

Jack Stoll was hit after taking a big hit on a catch in the fourth quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bleedinggreennation.com/2021/12/21/22849156/eagles-washington-final-score-football-team-game-jalen-hurts-greg-ward-touchdown-27-17-philadelphia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos