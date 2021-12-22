World Juniors Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, TV Channels, Live Streams to Watch Every Hockey Game

It’s December and that can only mean one thing: the IIHF World Junior Championship is here.

The world’s top hockey players under 20 will take to the ice in a battle for supremacy and bragging rights. The defending champion United States is aiming for the country’s first-ever back-to-back titles. But don’t expect this to be a breeze for Americans.

Playing on home soil again, Canada has the memory of a perfect 2021 tournament destroyed by the US in the ultimate game. And with fans returning to the stands at 50 percent capacity, Hockey Canada is sure to aim for a gold return for the first time at home since 2015.

As always, the World Juniors are expected to be full of big goals, big saves and ever bigger wins. With national pride at stake, the battle for the gold will be fierce. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the full schedule and how to watch them in the United States and Canada.

When do the World Juniors start?

Starting date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 End date: Wednesday 5 January 2022

While the 2021 tournament was extended by one day because only one rink was played, the 2022 edition is back to normal dates from Boxing Day to January 5.

The group stage, with two groups of five teams each, lasts for the first seven days of the competition and ends on New Year’s Eve. The eight remaining teams will have New Year’s Day off before returning to action for the quarter-finals on January 2. The winners of those matches will advance to the semi-finals two days later. The bronze and gold medal matches will take place on Wednesday 5 January.

How to watch World Juniors hockey games on TV, live stream

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live Stream (Canada): TSN.ca, TSN App

TSN.ca, TSN App TV channel (US): NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream (US): fuboTV (7 days free trial)

All 31 games of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will be broadcast live on TSN in Canada with French-language coverage on RDS.

NHL Network is the only place to watch the World Juniors in the United States. It will be the first live coverage of Team USA along with any other game.

Those without cable can stream the World Juniors on TSN.ca, the TSN app or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial (US only).

Program World Juniors 2022

sunday December 26

matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Germany 2:00 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 4:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Canada 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN US vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Monday December 27

matchup Time TV channel Austria vs. Finland 2:00 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Switzerland 4:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Czech Republic 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

tuesday 28 december

matchup Time TV channel Switzerland vs. USA 4:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Austria vs Canada 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday December 29

matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Czech Republic 2:00 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Russia 4:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs Germany 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Thursday 30 Dec.

matchup Time TV channel Czech Republic vs. Austria 4:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN

Friday December 31

matchup Time TV channel Germany vs. Austria 2:00 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Sweden 4:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs Finland 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN USA vs Russia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

sunday january 2

matchup Time TV channel Quarter final 2:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarter final 5:00 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarter final 7:30 PM ET TSN, NHLN Quarter final 10pm ET TSN, NHLN

tuesday 4 january

matchup Time TV channel Semi finals 3 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Semi finals 19:00 ET TSN, NHLN

wednesday 5 january

matchup Time TV channel Bronze medal game 4:00 PM ET TSN, NHLN gold medal game 8pm ET TSN, NHLN

Where is the 2022 World Junior Championship?

Venue:Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta

The 2022 World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Aberta. USA Hockey will play its round-robin games at WP Centrium in Red Deer, while Hockey Canada’s games and the playoffs will be at Rogers Place.

Originally, the 2022 tournament was to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted back to Canada for the 16th time in history. After the lost revenue of the 2021 fanless tournament in Edmonton’s bubble, Sweden agreed to trade years with Canada. Gothenburg will now host in 2024. Russia (Omsk and Novosibirsk) will host in 2023.

This year marks the fourth time that Edmonton has hosted World Juniors competitions. In 1995, Canada topped the podium; in 2012, Sweden won and the Canadians finished third in Alberta’s capital; in 2021, the United States defeated Canada for gold.

Groups 2022 World Junior Championships

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will participate in the World Junior Championships 2022.

group A Group B Canada USA Finland Russia Germany Sweden Czech Republic Slovakia Austria Switzerland

Teams each play four preliminary matches in a round-robin format within their group, followed by a three-round playoff.

In the group stage, teams earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. The top four teams from each group advance to a crossover quarter-final: 1A vs. 4B, 1B vs. 4A, 2A vs. 3B and 2B vs. 3A. The winning teams are then re-qualified for the semi-finals.

Teams advancing to the final day of competition (bronze or gold medal) will play a total of seven matches.

World Junior odds 2022

Country Chance to win gold Canada +125 United States +379 Russia +498 Finland +697 Sweden +747 Czech Republic +2391 Slovakia +4383 Germany +8870 Switzerland +9860 Austria +50000

Canada opened as +125 favorites to reclaim the gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, according to Sports Interaction. The Canadians have won the tournament 18 times since 1977, almost as many as all other countries combined (27).

The United States, Russia, Finland and Sweden round out the top five countries likely to win gold in 2022.

LIVE ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

When is Canada vs. USA?

For now, this year’s tournament will not see a Battle of North America. With the two countries in different groups, fingers and toes will have to be crossed to go head to head in a do-or-die playoff matchup.

Who won the World Juniors in 2021?

The United States shocked a highly favored Canadian team 2-0 in the gold medal match. Alex Turcotte’s first-period score was Canada’s first 5-on-5 goal in the entire tournament. Trevor Zegras’ goal in the second provided some security and Spencer Knight, who now plays for the Panthers, deserved the shutout.

WORLD JUNIORS 2021: USA is golden| Zegras supports daring interview

World Junior Championships Winners

Year Winner Host country 2021 United States Canada 2020 Canada Czech Republic 2019 Finland Canada 2018 Canada United States 2017 United States Canada 2016 Finland Finland 2015 Canada Canada 2014 Finland Sweden 2013 United States Russia 2012 Sweden Canada

Who has won the most medals?

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Canada 18 10 5 33 Russia* 13 13 11 37 Finland 5 4 7 16 United States 5 2 6 13 Sweden 2 11 6 19 Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14 Slovakia 0 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

* Includes medals won as USSR and CIS

+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia