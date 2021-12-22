Sports
World Juniors Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, TV Channels, Live Streams to Watch Every Hockey Game
It’s December and that can only mean one thing: the IIHF World Junior Championship is here.
The world’s top hockey players under 20 will take to the ice in a battle for supremacy and bragging rights. The defending champion United States is aiming for the country’s first-ever back-to-back titles. But don’t expect this to be a breeze for Americans.
Playing on home soil again, Canada has the memory of a perfect 2021 tournament destroyed by the US in the ultimate game. And with fans returning to the stands at 50 percent capacity, Hockey Canada is sure to aim for a gold return for the first time at home since 2015.
As always, the World Juniors are expected to be full of big goals, big saves and ever bigger wins. With national pride at stake, the battle for the gold will be fierce. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the full schedule and how to watch them in the United States and Canada.
When do the World Juniors start?
- Starting date: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- End date: Wednesday 5 January 2022
While the 2021 tournament was extended by one day because only one rink was played, the 2022 edition is back to normal dates from Boxing Day to January 5.
The group stage, with two groups of five teams each, lasts for the first seven days of the competition and ends on New Year’s Eve. The eight remaining teams will have New Year’s Day off before returning to action for the quarter-finals on January 2. The winners of those matches will advance to the semi-finals two days later. The bronze and gold medal matches will take place on Wednesday 5 January.
How to watch World Juniors hockey games on TV, live stream
- TV channel (Canada):TSN
- Live Stream (Canada):TSN.ca, TSN App
- TV channel (US): NHL Network
- Live Stream (US): fuboTV (7 days free trial)
All 31 games of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will be broadcast live on TSN in Canada with French-language coverage on RDS.
NHL Network is the only place to watch the World Juniors in the United States. It will be the first live coverage of Team USA along with any other game.
Those without cable can stream the World Juniors on TSN.ca, the TSN app or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial (US only).
Program World Juniors 2022
sunday December 26
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Finland vs. Germany
|2:00 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. Sweden
|4:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Czech Republic vs. Canada
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
|US vs. Slovakia
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Monday December 27
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Austria vs. Finland
|2:00 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. Switzerland
|4:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. Czech Republic
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
tuesday 28 december
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Switzerland vs. USA
|4:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Austria vs Canada
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
Wednesday December 29
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Finland vs. Czech Republic
|2:00 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Russia
|4:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs Germany
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Sweden vs. USA
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Thursday 30 Dec.
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Czech Republic vs. Austria
|4:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Switzerland
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
Friday December 31
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Germany vs. Austria
|2:00 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|4:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs Finland
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
|USA vs Russia
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
sunday january 2
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Quarter final
|2:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter final
|5:00 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter final
|7:30 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter final
|10pm ET
|TSN, NHLN
tuesday 4 january
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Semi finals
|3 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Semi finals
|19:00 ET
|TSN, NHLN
wednesday 5 january
|matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Bronze medal game
|4:00 PM ET
|TSN, NHLN
|gold medal game
|8pm ET
|TSN, NHLN
Where is the 2022 World Junior Championship?
- Venue:Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta
The 2022 World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Aberta. USA Hockey will play its round-robin games at WP Centrium in Red Deer, while Hockey Canada’s games and the playoffs will be at Rogers Place.
Originally, the 2022 tournament was to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted back to Canada for the 16th time in history. After the lost revenue of the 2021 fanless tournament in Edmonton’s bubble, Sweden agreed to trade years with Canada. Gothenburg will now host in 2024. Russia (Omsk and Novosibirsk) will host in 2023.
This year marks the fourth time that Edmonton has hosted World Juniors competitions. In 1995, Canada topped the podium; in 2012, Sweden won and the Canadians finished third in Alberta’s capital; in 2021, the United States defeated Canada for gold.
Groups 2022 World Junior Championships
Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will participate in the World Junior Championships 2022.
|group A
|Group B
|Canada
|USA
|Finland
|Russia
|Germany
|Sweden
|Czech Republic
|Slovakia
|Austria
|Switzerland
Teams each play four preliminary matches in a round-robin format within their group, followed by a three-round playoff.
In the group stage, teams earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. The top four teams from each group advance to a crossover quarter-final: 1A vs. 4B, 1B vs. 4A, 2A vs. 3B and 2B vs. 3A. The winning teams are then re-qualified for the semi-finals.
Teams advancing to the final day of competition (bronze or gold medal) will play a total of seven matches.
World Junior odds 2022
|Country
|Chance to win gold
|Canada
|+125
|United States
|+379
|Russia
|+498
|Finland
|+697
|Sweden
|+747
|Czech Republic
|+2391
|Slovakia
|+4383
|Germany
|+8870
|Switzerland
|+9860
|Austria
|+50000
Canada opened as +125 favorites to reclaim the gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, according to Sports Interaction. The Canadians have won the tournament 18 times since 1977, almost as many as all other countries combined (27).
The United States, Russia, Finland and Sweden round out the top five countries likely to win gold in 2022.
LIVE ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
When is Canada vs. USA?
For now, this year’s tournament will not see a Battle of North America. With the two countries in different groups, fingers and toes will have to be crossed to go head to head in a do-or-die playoff matchup.
Who won the World Juniors in 2021?
The United States shocked a highly favored Canadian team 2-0 in the gold medal match. Alex Turcotte’s first-period score was Canada’s first 5-on-5 goal in the entire tournament. Trevor Zegras’ goal in the second provided some security and Spencer Knight, who now plays for the Panthers, deserved the shutout.
WORLD JUNIORS 2021: USA is golden| Zegras supports daring interview
World Junior Championships Winners
|Year
|Winner
|Host country
|2021
|United States
|Canada
|2020
|Canada
|Czech Republic
|2019
|Finland
|Canada
|2018
|Canada
|United States
|2017
|United States
|Canada
|2016
|Finland
|Finland
|2015
|Canada
|Canada
|2014
|Finland
|Sweden
|2013
|United States
|Russia
|2012
|Sweden
|Canada
Who has won the most medals?
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Canada
|18
|10
|5
|33
|Russia*
|13
|13
|11
|37
|Finland
|5
|4
|7
|16
|United States
|5
|2
|6
|13
|Sweden
|2
|11
|6
|19
|Czech Republic+
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
* Includes medals won as USSR and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia
