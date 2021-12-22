Sports
European Associates on their way to 2024 T20 Cup
28 European associate members of the ICC will watch nervously next year as the current wave of Covid-19 takes hold, in hopes that travel restrictions will have been eased by the time the regional qualifiers roll around in June and July.
For most of them, and especially for those looking forward to making their debut in official ICC tournaments, the repeated cancellation of the previous cycle in 2020 and 2021 has been a deeply frustrating experience, and everyone will keep their fingers crossed that the announced schedules will not change this. week by ICC Europe becomes reality this time.
No one will look sharper than Finland, which would host their first-ever ICC tournaments in 2020-21 and have again been awarded two of the three qualifiers.
However, the series will be led by Belgium, which will host an eight-team tournament between June 28 and July 4.
It will feature one of the top tier teams in Denmark who will start in one group with hosts debutants Hungary and Gibraltar, while in the other Spain will meet neighboring Portugal, Malta and Israel.
The Danes will try to recover quickly from the team selection problems that left them winless in European qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup earlier this year, and they and Spain are likely to start as favorites to advance.
The focus then shifts to Finland, whose first tournament will take place from 12 to 19 July and will have ten participants.
Group 1 will take on the hosts against Italy, Sweden, Greece and Croatia in what is likely to be an exciting match: the Italians will be strong favourites, but Finland did well by sharing a four-game T20I series with Sweden this summer, while the Swedes, now coached by Jonty Rhodes, surprised Denmark before losing 2-1 to their much more experienced neighbours.
The other group in this tournament brings together two first-timers in Romania and Serbia with the Isle of Man, Cyprus and Turkey, who last played in an ICC tournament in 2011.
Romania has made a name for itself since joining the ICC in 2013, and this year they won both a quadrangular tournament in Sofia and the six-team Continental Cup, going unbeaten in nine games.
The final tournament starts the following week at the same locations, again with ten matches.
Guernsey leads Group 1 here, with Austria arguably their biggest threat and Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Slovenia rounding out the group; Bulgaria and Slovenia last took part in an ICC tournament in Tallinn in 2012, so a return to the Baltic is completing a long-delayed circle.
It will be a shorter journey for Norway, which topped their sub-regional tournament in 2018, before finishing last in the following years’ European qualifiers.
They could very well come out on top of their group, ahead of France, Czech Republic, Estonia and Switzerland; the Swiss were re-admitted to the ICC this year after a period of suspension due to legal issues, and will start this qualifying process as something of an undisclosed amount.
