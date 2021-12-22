COVID-19: Michigan football gets booster shot as a team for CFP





As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country, Michigan football as a team is taking a step to stay ahead of the virus. Offensive lineman Andrew Stueber told reporters on Tuesday that the players will be getting their COVID-19 boosters on Wednesday in an effort to keep as many players available against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, describing it as a “full-team booster shot, ” according to the Detroit Free Press. He did not specify exactly how many players are expected to receive the booster, but added that the team has taken extra precautions. “That’s certainly a growing concern of ours,” Stueber said Tuesday. “We’ve implemented masks in meetings, a kind of social distancing. Many people now eat to go and do not really sit (together) too much. But it’s a lot safer there now. Many students have left the campus (before the winter break).” According to the New York Times as of Tuesday 11:30 p.m. ET, Florida is averaging 8,474 cases per day with a daily average hospitalization rate of 1,533. Over the past 14 days, the number of cases in Florida has increased by 371%. Miami-Dade County, where the Orange Bowl will be held between the Bulldogs and Wolverines, has seen its cases rise to 1,649 cases per day. “I think everyone understands the gravity of the situation, now that an outbreak would be devastating for a lot of people,” Stueber said. said. “It’s important to understand the concern, so we’ve taken the right precautions there.” More College Football Coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/2021/12/22/michigan-to-receive-covid-19-booster-shot-ahead-college-football-playoff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos