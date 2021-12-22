Ice Hockey-Small Countries Can Benefit From Beijing’s Absence of NHL, Loob . Says





STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22 (Reuters) – The anticipated absence of NHL players from the Beijing Winter Olympics could deprive fans of the chance to see some of the game’s greats, but Sweden’s former Olympic and Stanley Cup champion Hakan Loob says it’s a great opportunity for smaller countries. The NHL is expected to announce that players from the world’s largest and most lucrative league will not participate in the 2022 Games due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially the spread of the Omicron variant. “It is of course sad that the NHL players are not allowed to go, partly for themselves because the Olympics is such an amazing experience on and off the ice, but also competitively because we want the best to play against each other.” ‘ said Loob, who won Olympic gold with Sweden in 1994. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The 61-year-old former winger also won the Stanley Cup during a six-year stint with the Calgary Flames, and in 2018 he took on a role as the club’s European scout. “That the NHL would choose this way (not release the players) can be understandable if you look at it from their business perspective, which they give very high priority,” he explained. “There are 82 rounds of game to play and all their marketing deals are built on that.” Loob’s 1994 squad is one of only two Swedish teams to have won Olympic gold, and he believes the lack of NHL players will increase the chances for smaller nations in Beijing. “I don’t think Sweden’s chances are any bigger or smaller, they have a big chance of winning the gold anyway,” he said. “It will be the so-called smaller hockey nations, like (silver medalists) Germany in 2018, that will see their chances increase because the NHL players aren’t there.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Philip O’Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

