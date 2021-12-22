Cooking Simulator VR Review: Frenzy, Fun VR Cooking

Cooking Simulator VR does exactly what it says on the tin and is a great showcase of VR interactivity that can be absolutely hilarious. More in our Cooking Simulator VR review.

Okay, stop there. not you need to say the obvious here. You know, the one about why on earth you would play a VR cooking game when you could just cook real food? Do you have an extensive pantry with unlimited money to spend on ingredients and a professional TV-quality chef to give you tips?

Wait, are you doing that? Well, it’s good to know Jeff Bezos reads the site, but for the rest of us, Cooking Simulator lets us have fun with our food.

As with seemingly every game with ‘simulator’ in the title these days, this is a part authentic, part slapstick mash-up of finely tuned, impossibly accurate interactions littered with hard-fought wins and hilarious mishaps. You can experiment with hundreds of dishes with a wide variety of ingredients, yes, but the game is really all about the steady hands and time management you need to make them.

Cooking Simulator VR Review – The facts What is it?: A port of the popular PC cooking game with fully simulated physics and career/sandbox options.

Platforms: PC VR

Publication date: Out now

Price: $24.99 / 19.49

The two modes you should know are Career and Sandbox. The first is a surprisingly robust adventure that starts with modest ambitions. You open a new restaurant and you have to buy the equipment and food to run it. There is a basic inventory to get you off the ground and then each successful dish will earn you more money to spend on new items. Things move quickly from tomato soup and baked trout—introduced deliberately with step-by-step guides you’re expected to remember at least in part—but pile up with multiple orders of increasing complexity. It’s a game of self-micromanagement; what can you do with the 60 seconds you have free while the potatoes are cooking? Do you have enough time to run to the fridge and season a salmon while the water is boiling? Dishes are timed, so you’ll need to pull things out quickly to earn bonuses.

And then there’s the precision. For example, you need to cut lemons into equal pieces or pour meat seasoning and broth to an exact degree. It requires a firm hand and gives the game a unique element of self-control. This can balance between pleasure and frustration, given how difficult it is to do something like balancing potatoes on a plate when you don’t have tactile feedback to tell you when you’re tipping over or moving too fast. But the game does have a skill tree to help combat this, with features like item freezing making it easier to judge the size of slices, for example. But even then, some of your many mishaps will just boil down to sheer, unavoidable bugginess.

On the other side of this well-structured campaign is the Sandbox offering, where you get to see the crazy side of Cooking Simulator. This is where the physical complexity really comes into its own. Do you want to stack and knock over bottles with potatoes? You can do that. What about starting fires and desperately trying to mop them up? Knock yourself out. Yes, it’s pointless, but you can have a lot of fun pushing the boundaries of what’s possible here.

Perhaps unavoidable, but this makes optimization a bit of an issue. Even on low settings, my mid-range rig would clump and sputter at the thought of balancing six items on a plate while remembering the 15-20 other interactive elements in the environment. I’d love to see a more optimized version of the game, but for now you want to make sure you have a decent machine if you want a flawless experience.

Cooking Simulator VR Review – Final Impressions

Cooking Simulator VR does what it says on the tin and does it very well. If you like, it can be a very satisfying cooking experience with a long list of recipes, a rock-solid career mode, and almost just the right level of complexity for the mechanics. Or you can turn it into a complete madhouse and watch its systems collide in a glorious ode to kitchen fires and food poisoning. You need some decent gear to get through the chaos and if ever a VR game needed haptic feedback this is it, but Cooking Simulator VR delivers a robust and realistic experience worthy of a chef’s kiss .

Read our rating guidelines to learn more about how we arrived at this rating. What did you think of our Cooking Simulator VR review? Let us know in the comments below!