Sports
Washington soccer team vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Studs and Duds
Playoff
Looks like that ship has sailed — and to be honest, we’re really not a playoff team. Forget the COVID ward we set up outside of Ashburn for the past week, or the carousel that was our offensive line…was important last night anyway – because that guy could have gotten COVID too).
Tuesday’s game against the Eagles was a disaster before it even started. The drama in the week leading up to this match was an obstacle that even the great Bill Belichick hadn’t been able to overcome. We were overstaffed and over-matched – and to expect anything different from yesterday’s results would have been a fantasy.
Below are my studs and duds of the game, followed by some comments.
studs:
Zipper Sweatshirt – Sweat returned this week from a broken jaw and COVID, making its presence felt early on. He had three total tackles, a sack and forced a fumble on Jalen Hurts that Landon Collins recovered.
Landon Collins – Collins had the advantage of being in the right place at the right time on Tuesday night. He had an interception (which bounced off Goedert’s heel right into his hands), and an awkward recovery that forced Montez Sweat onto a bag of Hurts which he returned for a nice win. He had six tackles (four solo), on the night.
Jonathan Allen – The captain amassed seven tackles (five solo), a sack (he now has eight and a half), a stuff, and several evening pressures.
Tress Way – Pointed five times, an average of 48 meters per shoe, with a length of 60.
duds:
The offensive line – This patchwork unit was abused by the Eagles front, causing Gilbert to pressure almost every setback and not generate much push at all in the run game. Sam Cosmi looked VERY rusty on his return, and Saahdiq Charles and Keith Ismael were human turnstiles for most of the game.
The Linebacking Corps – The group, led by Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, was pushed around all evening. If you look at the box score, you see 10 total tackles for each player, but that doesn’t come close to telling the story. This defense line got wrinkles all evening and the linebackers sometimes made tackles from 10 yards away! And forget about trying to cover a tight end…
Dyami Brown – Why is he even on the field right now? He did SQUAT. Show Cam Sims or Dax Milne more time. Maybe 2022 is better for the speedster.
Comments:
– Gilbert, given the circumstances, played quite well. He took a few shots in the field, but generally used his checkdowns and outlets well. You can’t expect much more from a man who signed last Friday.
– Terry McLaurin was only attacked four times in the evening, hauling in two of them for 51 yards, but the Eagles had a game scheduled against him so he didn’t get much of any cover.
– Antonio Gibson never got it to the ground, he won just 26 yards on 15 carries, but he found his way to the end zone early in the game by going up and over the line from a yard. He chipped in six receptions for 39 yards. Also to note, he didn’t fidget!
– Humphries dropped a touchdown that Gilbert threw to him early in the game. The ball literally hit him right in the chest!
– Jeremy Reaves saw his first extended action of the season and his performance was truly a mixed bag. He led the team in tackles with 12 (nine solo), but was abused a few times in coverage and gave up a touchdown to Ward (in which his coverage was actually pretty good).
