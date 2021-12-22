Sports
Exclusive: Alexander Zverev expected to dominate in 2022 along with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev
Alexander Zverev expects that he, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will continue to dominate men’s tennis in the 2022 season.
Zverev had a fantastic year as he won Olympic gold in Tokyo, the ATP Finals in Turin and two Grand Slam semi-finals. Djokovic won three majors and Medvedev secured his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.
The trio’s success led to the suggestion that they would form the new ‘Big Three’, replacing Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Australian Open
‘Players must meet requirements’ – Djokovic Australian Open participation remains uncertain
4 HOURS AGO
It was always talked about [Rafael] nadal, [Roger] Federer and Djokovic – now the big titles were the Olympics, US Open, Turin and Wimbledon, and they were all won by Medvedev, Djokovic and me.
I don’t expect next year to be any different.
Djokovic currently tops the world rankings, ahead of Medvedev in second and Zverev in third.
But Medvedev and Zverev will both have hopes of closing the gap in 2022, as Djokovic has the maximum number of points to defend during the first three Grand Slams of the year.
I know I’m not far from it, but for that I also have to win tournaments and Grand Slams,” Zverev said of the number 1 ranking.
“The situation with Novak and Australia is still a big question mark. Of course I hope he can play, that’s very clear. There are thousands of mathematical calculations, if he doesn’t play against Australia and I win the Australian Open, then I’m number 1 in the world, and so on, and so on.
At the end of the day, this is not the time to think about it [being able to become world No 1], now is the time to prepare as best you can so that you are physically able to play for it.”
Zverev played against Djokovic five times in 2021, lost three but won two major matches in the semifinals of the Olympic Games and the ATP Finals.
Medvedev expects Zverev to win a Grand Slam soon
Asked about the narrowing gap between him and Djokovic, Zverev said: I can only speak about myself, but I think I’ve improved my game a lot in recent years. I don’t only see that when I play against Novak, I also see it when I play against others.
I also discussed this with Novak. Novak feels like he is still at the peak of his career. He also told me that he now serves better than ever before. He sees his tennis game just as well as before. He hasn’t had any problems from the baseline, so I think we’re improving already.
“I’ve calmed down a lot. I’m getting older too. I’m not 18 or 19 anymore. Maybe I understand some more things about life and understand that you just have to stay calm in important situations. That’s having an effect on me this year. But the biggest improvement I’ve made is my second serve, I haven’t had any games in the last six months where I served 20 double faults.”
Zverev also believes that Djokovic deserves to be recognized as the best player in men’s tennis, ahead of Federer and Nadal.
“Federer and Nadal have always been the favorites of the public and also the favorites of the media, which Novak never has been. That’s just the way it is. But at some point you can’t get around all the records. Won slams like Federer and Nadal. He has more Masters titles. He has more weeks as number 1 in the world. He just has more of everything – he wins in every category. You can’t ignore these numbers and records.
They play together in the same era, so for me it’s just clear that you say: purely sporty and in terms of successes Novak is just further.
– – –
Tennis
Exclusive: Becker on why Djokovic is the GOAT for Federer and Nadal
5 HOURS AGO
Australian Open
‘I am confident that Nadal will be here’ – Australian Open director
6 HOURS AGO
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/alexander-zverev-expects-dominate-in-2022-along-with-novak-djokovic-daniil-medvedev-outlines-world-n_sto8681558/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]