Exclusive: Alexander Zverev expected to dominate in 2022 along with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev expects that he, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will continue to dominate men’s tennis in the 2022 season.

Zverev had a fantastic year as he won Olympic gold in Tokyo, the ATP Finals in Turin and two Grand Slam semi-finals. Djokovic won three majors and Medvedev secured his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The trio’s success led to the suggestion that they would form the new ‘Big Three’, replacing Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

I think next year could be a lot like the last six months of this year, Zverev, who was named German Sportsman of the Year this week, told Eurosport Germany's The Yellow of the Ball podcast.

It was always talked about [Rafael] nadal, [Roger] Federer and Djokovic – now the big titles were the Olympics, US Open, Turin and Wimbledon, and they were all won by Medvedev, Djokovic and me.

I don’t expect next year to be any different.

Djokovic currently tops the world rankings, ahead of Medvedev in second and Zverev in third.

But Medvedev and Zverev will both have hopes of closing the gap in 2022, as Djokovic has the maximum number of points to defend during the first three Grand Slams of the year.

I know I’m not far from it, but for that I also have to win tournaments and Grand Slams,” Zverev said of the number 1 ranking.

“The situation with Novak and Australia is still a big question mark. Of course I hope he can play, that’s very clear. There are thousands of mathematical calculations, if he doesn’t play against Australia and I win the Australian Open, then I’m number 1 in the world, and so on, and so on.

At the end of the day, this is not the time to think about it [being able to become world No 1], now is the time to prepare as best you can so that you are physically able to play for it.”

Zverev played against Djokovic five times in 2021, lost three but won two major matches in the semifinals of the Olympic Games and the ATP Finals.

Medvedev expects Zverev to win a Grand Slam soon

Asked about the narrowing gap between him and Djokovic, Zverev said: I can only speak about myself, but I think I’ve improved my game a lot in recent years. I don’t only see that when I play against Novak, I also see it when I play against others.

I also discussed this with Novak. Novak feels like he is still at the peak of his career. He also told me that he now serves better than ever before. He sees his tennis game just as well as before. He hasn’t had any problems from the baseline, so I think we’re improving already.

“I’ve calmed down a lot. I’m getting older too. I’m not 18 or 19 anymore. Maybe I understand some more things about life and understand that you just have to stay calm in important situations. That’s having an effect on me this year. But the biggest improvement I’ve made is my second serve, I haven’t had any games in the last six months where I served 20 double faults.”

Zverev also believes that Djokovic deserves to be recognized as the best player in men’s tennis, ahead of Federer and Nadal.

“Federer and Nadal have always been the favorites of the public and also the favorites of the media, which Novak never has been. That’s just the way it is. But at some point you can’t get around all the records. Won slams like Federer and Nadal. He has more Masters titles. He has more weeks as number 1 in the world. He just has more of everything – he wins in every category. You can’t ignore these numbers and records.

They play together in the same era, so for me it’s just clear that you say: purely sporty and in terms of successes Novak is just further.

