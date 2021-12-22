Tennis-Zverev predicts Djokovic, Medvedev and himself to form big three in 2022







(Reuters) – Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is convinced the changing of the guard is almost complete in men’s tennis, and next year’s big silverware is likely to be shared between Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and himself. Germany’s Zverev defeated Djokovic on his way to gold at the Tokyo Olympics and closed the year by winning the ATP Finals title for the second time. Djokovic won three of the year’s Grand Slam titles, but his longtime rivals Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer failed to complete their collections with the trio taking 20 majors each. World number two Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the US Open final, while Zverev also reached two Grand Slam halves this year. Heading into the new season Federer, 40, is still recovering from knee surgery, while Nadal, 35, is in the early stages of his comeback from a foot injury. “I think next year could be a lot like the last six months of this year,” Zverev, voted German Sportsman of the Year this week, told Eurosport Germany’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast. “It used to be Nadal, Federer and Djokovic — now the big titles were the Olympics, US Open, Turin (ATP Finals) and Wimbledon, and they were all won by Medvedev, Djokovic and I. Don’t expect it to happen.” next year will be different.” Zverev finished the year in third place and believes the number one spot is an achievable target. “I know I’m not far from it, but for that I also have to win tournaments and Grand Slams,” he said. Theoretically, 24-year-old Zverev could become number one if he wins the Australian Open and Djokovic misses the tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccination hold. “The situation with Novak and Australia is still a big question mark,” he said. “Of course I hope he can play, that’s very clear. “There are thousands of mathematical calculations, if he’s not playing against Australia and I win the Australian Open, then I’m number one in the world and so on and so on. “Ultimately, now is not the time to think about (being number one), now is not the time to prepare as best you can so that you are physically able to play for it.” Zverev’s failure to capture a Grand Slam has taken some by surprise, but he’s now a constant threat at the biggest events after initially struggling to show his best. “I’ve become much calmer. I’m getting older too. I’m not 18 or 19 anymore. Maybe I understand some more things about life and understand that you just have to stay calm in important situations,” he said. “That has had its effect on me this year.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Christian Radnedge) (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click for restrictions –

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nippon.com/en/news/reu20211222KBN2J10Y3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos