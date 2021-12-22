Sports
2021 NFL playoff photo: Ranking NFC teams battling for wildcard spots as Eagles, Saints chase Vikings
With 15 weeks of NFL games on the books, the 2021 NFL playoff picture is really starting to take shape. And the NFC in particular is playing host to a circus of wild card race, with at least eight teams battling for three postseason berths. With the start of week 16, which teams look the most formidable in the race? We take stock of the whole pool of it.
Find the current NFC division leaders below, as well as our ranking of current wildcard candidates:
Current NFC Division Leaders
These could of course change from now until the end of the season, but at the moment these frontrunners are stuck:
- packers (11-3)
- cowboys (10-4)
- pirates (10-4)
- cardinals (10-4)
NFC wildcard contenders, ranked
This is how we would sort the candidates, but just remember three of these can actually make the playoffs:
1. Rams (10-4)
Remaining schedule:at Vikings, at Ravens, vs. 49ers
The Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection is almost unstoppable when the offense clicks. And now maybe Aaron Donald and Von Miller are working together? Their talent alone should deter potential opponents from the playoffs.
2. 49ers (8-6)
Remaining schedule:at Titans, vs. Texans, at Rams
Any team that consistently runs the ball deserves a serious look at this time of year, and Kyle Shanahan got the job done with everyone in his backfield. Nick Bosa also remains a force of the fringe.
3. Vikings (7-7)
Remaining schedule:vs. Rams, at Packers, vs. bears
They have a big job for the Rams and Packers in back-to-back games coming up, but as long as Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson are healthy, they have a chance. Their “D” also really flashed (albeit against the Bears) in Week 15.
4.Eagles (7-7)
Remaining schedule:vs. Giants, in Washington, vs. cowboys
Their passing game has limits, but Nick Sirianni has wisely planned around his staff, and few teams run the ball with a better combination of speed and power when on target. They showed real resilience in an important division game Tuesday.
5. Saints (7-7)
Remaining schedule:vs.Dolphins, vs.Panthers, at Falcons
They don’t beat anyone in the playoffs with Taysom Hill throwing like he’s been doing lately, but Dennis Allen’s defense is tough. Have them rematch the Bucs three more times, and we bet they get in.
6. Falcons (6-8)
Remaining schedule:vs. Lions, atBills, vs. Saints
It’s not a playoff team. But if they really clean up the red zone execution and go back to feeding Cordarrelle Patterson, they’ll have the means to spoil someone else’s stretch run.
7. Washington (6-8)
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Eagles, at Giants
They don’t quite stop under Ron Rivera, and they kept things close to the Eagles despite a spate of COVID-related holes, but the lineup is still far too beset with depth issues to make up for lost ground.
Not good enough
These teams aren’t technically out of the mix, but they have a terrible climb into the postseason picture:
- seahawks (5-9): Russell Wilson is still not quite right, judging by their 10-point display Tuesday.
- panthers (5-9): They have gone 0-4 since Cam Newton’s return and their passing game has not improved at all.
- giants (4-10): We are now at the point where Jake Fromm can start talking about Mike Glennon at QB. That says it all.
- bears (4-10): Matt Nagy should be thankful for their defense which is the only reason they kept it close in Week 15.
No chance
Just what it says. These guys are already looking ahead to 2022:
- lions (2-11-1): Officially eliminated, but they could play spoilers just like against the Cardinals.
2021 NFL jerseys now available
The new NFL season has arrived! Win or lose, you can buy jerseys, shirts, hats and more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2021-nfl-playoff-picture-ranking-nfc-teams-fighting-for-wild-card-spots-as-eagles-saints-chase-vikings/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]