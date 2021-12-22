2021 NFL playoff photo: Ranking NFC teams battling for wildcard spots as Eagles, Saints chase Vikings

With 15 weeks of NFL games on the books, the 2021 NFL playoff picture is really starting to take shape. And the NFC in particular is playing host to a circus of wild card race, with at least eight teams battling for three postseason berths. With the start of week 16, which teams look the most formidable in the race? We take stock of the whole pool of it.

Find the current NFC division leaders below, as well as our ranking of current wildcard candidates:

Current NFC Division Leaders

These could of course change from now until the end of the season, but at the moment these frontrunners are stuck:

packers (11-3) cowboys (10-4) pirates (10-4) cardinals (10-4)

NFC wildcard contenders, ranked



This is how we would sort the candidates, but just remember three of these can actually make the playoffs:

1. Rams (10-4)

Remaining schedule:at Vikings, at Ravens, vs. 49ers

The Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection is almost unstoppable when the offense clicks. And now maybe Aaron Donald and Von Miller are working together? Their talent alone should deter potential opponents from the playoffs.

2. 49ers (8-6)

Remaining schedule:at Titans, vs. Texans, at Rams

Any team that consistently runs the ball deserves a serious look at this time of year, and Kyle Shanahan got the job done with everyone in his backfield. Nick Bosa also remains a force of the fringe.

3. Vikings (7-7)

Remaining schedule:vs. Rams, at Packers, vs. bears

They have a big job for the Rams and Packers in back-to-back games coming up, but as long as Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson are healthy, they have a chance. Their “D” also really flashed (albeit against the Bears) in Week 15.

4.Eagles (7-7)

Remaining schedule:vs. Giants, in Washington, vs. cowboys

Their passing game has limits, but Nick Sirianni has wisely planned around his staff, and few teams run the ball with a better combination of speed and power when on target. They showed real resilience in an important division game Tuesday.

5. Saints (7-7)

Remaining schedule:vs.Dolphins, vs.Panthers, at Falcons

They don’t beat anyone in the playoffs with Taysom Hill throwing like he’s been doing lately, but Dennis Allen’s defense is tough. Have them rematch the Bucs three more times, and we bet they get in.

6. Falcons (6-8)

Remaining schedule:vs. Lions, atBills, vs. Saints

It’s not a playoff team. But if they really clean up the red zone execution and go back to feeding Cordarrelle Patterson, they’ll have the means to spoil someone else’s stretch run.

7. Washington (6-8)

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Eagles, at Giants

They don’t quite stop under Ron Rivera, and they kept things close to the Eagles despite a spate of COVID-related holes, but the lineup is still far too beset with depth issues to make up for lost ground.

Not good enough

These teams aren’t technically out of the mix, but they have a terrible climb into the postseason picture:

seahawks (5-9): Russell Wilson is still not quite right, judging by their 10-point display Tuesday.

(5-9): Russell Wilson is still not quite right, judging by their 10-point display Tuesday. panthers (5-9): They have gone 0-4 since Cam Newton’s return and their passing game has not improved at all.

(5-9): They have gone 0-4 since Cam Newton’s return and their passing game has not improved at all. giants (4-10): We are now at the point where Jake Fromm can start talking about Mike Glennon at QB. That says it all.

(4-10): We are now at the point where Jake Fromm can start talking about Mike Glennon at QB. That says it all. bears (4-10): Matt Nagy should be thankful for their defense which is the only reason they kept it close in Week 15.

No chance

Just what it says. These guys are already looking ahead to 2022:

lions (2-11-1): Officially eliminated, but they could play spoilers just like against the Cardinals.

2021 NFL jerseys now available

The new NFL season has arrived! Win or lose, you can buy jerseys, shirts, hats and more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.