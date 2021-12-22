College Football: Preview, How Army vs. Missouri to watch at Armed Forces Bowl





Ahead of the Army’s annual rivalry clash with the Navy, Army coach Jeff Monken said, our guys could care less about the bowl game. But since the Black Knights fell for the midshipmen, it would be foolish to think that statement is still true. Most college football teams consider it a real achievement to go to a bowl every year, and winning that bowling match often turns into a celebration. Army is no different. Despite Monkens’ previous comments, Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl match between the Army and Missouri is significant. The Black Knights are eager to get the bad taste of losing the Navy out of their mouths and end the season on a high. I would like to get a win for (the seniors), Monken told the St. Louis after shipment. It will be hard earned. We know Missouri is going to be a very tough opponent for us. How to watch Scale: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl When: 8 p.m. EST | Wednesday December 22

8 p.m. EST | Wednesday December 22 True: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas TV: Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will have the call for ESPN.

Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will have the call for ESPN. Radio: Rich DeMarco and Dean Darling will start the conversation the Varsity network. Scatter: Army -6.5

Army -6.5 top bottom: 55 points. Chances/lines subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sports book for details. Quick Facts Leger and Missouri have met four times in football, but this will be their first meeting since 1982. Missouri won 23-10 that day in Columbia. The Tigers are 3-1 all-time against the Black Knights.

This is the first time the military has faced an adversary of the SEC under Monken. The last time the Black Knights played against an SEC team was in 2011, when Rich Ellersons’ side lost 44-21 to Vanderbilt. Leger was due to play Tennessee next year, but the Vols withdrew from the game. Army will play at LSU in 2023 and has a game scheduled in Missouri for 2029.

Leger finished the regular season with 61 yards more on the ground than the top rush attack in the SEC, be miss.

Leger is 3-1 in bowl games under Monks. Two of those wins came in the Armed Forces Bowl against Houston and San Diego State.

