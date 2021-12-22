Pro Tennis League | Vijay’s stunning victory over Vishnu proves crucial for Yoddhas





The meager win over Crusaders pushes the team to second in Group B behind Challengers



Vijay Sundar Prashant saved a match point and unleashed a sharp volley to defeat Olympian Vishnu Vardhan 5-4(6) to take a one-point lead over Stag Babolat Yoddhas, who proved decisive in the teams’ win of 25 -24 on DMG Crusaders in the Centena Pro Tennis League at RK Khanna Stadium here on Wednesday. Vijay had done well to maintain momentum for his team after Nishant Dabas and Vanshika Chaudhary tied the teams in the second rubber. Later, Ishaque defeated Karan 5-2 to gain a precious advantage for Yoddhas. The three-game pillow proved difficult for Crusaders to overcome, though it won the final rubber 5-3 over Rishi Kapur and Kashish Bhatia. The slim win pushed Yoddhas into second place in Group B in the race for the semi-finals, behind Bangalore Challengers, which was well served by Aman Dahiya, Sai Samhitha, Niki Poonacha and Dilip Mohanty, who won five of the six games for the team. won. a thumping 28-14 win over Team Radiant. In the other group, Indian Aviators led and Sapphire Superstars came in second, slightly ahead of Sankara, in the qualifying race. The results: Bangalore Challengers bt Team Radiant 28-14 [Aman Dahiya lost to Parv Nage 3-5; Aman & Sai Samhitha bt Parv & Prerna Bhambri 5-1; Niki Poonacha bt Saketh Myneni 5-2; Niki & Paras Dahiya bt Saketh & Suraj Prabodh 5-4(5); Paras Dahiya bt Suraj Prabodh 5-2; Dilip Mohanty & Sai bt Arjun Uppal & Prerna 5-0]. Indian Aviators bt Pro Veri Super Smashers 23-21 [Ajay Malik bt Aditya Nandal 5-2; Ajay & Diva Bhatia bt Aditya & Mahika Khanna 5-0; Sriram Balaji lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan 4-5 (5); Balaji & Siddhant Banthia bt Ramkumar & Nitin Kumar Sinha 5-4(3); Banthia lost to Nitin 1-5; Swarandeep Singh & Diva lost to Mohit Phogat & Mahika 3-5]. Stag Babolat Yoddhas bt DMG Crusaders 25-24 [Nishant Dabas lost to Bushan Haobam 3-5; Nishant & VAnshika Chaudhary bt Bushan & Kashish Bhatia 5-3; Vijay Sundar Prashant bt Vishnu Vardhan 5-4(6); Vijay & Ishaque Eqbal lost to Vishnu & Karan Singh 4-5(5); Ishaque bt Karan 5-2; Nishant Goel & Vanshika lost to Rishi Kapur & Kashish 3-5]. Sapphire Superstars bt Sankara 23-17 [Chirag Duhan bt Shivank Bhatnagar 5-2; Chirag & Riya Sachdeva bt Shivank & Niyati Kukreti 5-1; Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lost to Arjun Kadhe 0-5; Jeevan & Prithvi Sekhar lost to Arjun & Parikshit Somani 3-5; Prithvi bt Parikshit 5-3; Aditya Khanna & Riya bt Ashish Khanna & Niyati 5-1].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/pro-tennis-league-vijays-stunning-win-over-vishnu-proves-crucial-for-yoddhas/article38015525.ece

