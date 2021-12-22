Example 2022 World Junior Championships Group B

The United States will attempt to win back-to-back titles for the first time after beating Canada 2-0 in the 2021 championship game. Canada was the last team to do so, winning five in a row from 2005-09.

Sanderson, a 19-year-old sophomore defenseman at the University of North Dakota, had two assists and was plus-7 while averaging 18:04 in ice age in seven games at the 2021 WJC. United States for the tournament.

“One thing that played a big part in the success we had was getting together as a team as quickly as possible,” Sanderson said. “It’s a pretty fast tournament and there are a lot of matches in a short time. The team that comes together, builds chemistry and trusts each other the fastest will be successful. And that’s what our group did last year.” “

Canada will host the WJC 2022, scheduled to run from December 26 to January 5 in Red Deer and Edmonton.

The United States plays preliminary round matches at WP Centrium in Red Deer in Group B with Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland. Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Czech Republic, Germany and Austria.

The top four teams in each group will play in the quarter-finals on January 2. The semi-finals are on January 4 and the championship and third place matches are on January 5.

Here’s a rundown of each Group B team, in the predicted order of finish:

United States

Coach: Nate Leman

2022 NHL Draft Watch: Logan Cooley, F, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Scheme: December 26, Slovakia (9:30 PM ET); December 28, Switzerland (4:30 PM ET); December 29, Sweden (9:30 PM ET); December 31, Russia (9:30 PM ET)

Outlook: Leaman returns and should again pick up a fast and supportive play in front and back with the help of forward return Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken), Brett Berard (New York Rangers), and Landon Slaggert (Chicago Blackhawks), and defenders Brock Faber (Los Angeles Kings), Tyler Kleen (Senators) and Sanderson. Drew Seller (Blackhawks) may have a lead going into the qualifying round, while Kaidan Mbereko (2022 draft qualifying) is also battling for game time. Cooley, an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s tentative list of players to watch for the 2022 NHL Draft, is second in goals (14) and first in goals per game (1.50) in 20 games for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under-18 Squad.

Russia

Coach: Sergei Zubov

2022 NHL Draft Watch: Danila Yurov, F, Magnitogorsk (RUS); Arseni Koromyslov, D, SKA St. Petersburg 2 (RUS-JR); Vladimir Grudinin, D, CSKA Moscow (RUS)

Scheme: December 26, Sweden (4:30 PM ET); December 27, Switzerland (4:30 PM ET); December 29, Slovakia (4:30 PM ET); December 31, United States (9:30 PM ET)

Outlook: Zubov, a Hockey Hall of Famer, replaces fellow Hall of Fame member Igor Larionov, who led Russia to fourth in his only year as coach at the 2021 WJC. The country has finished in the top three in nine of the past 11 tournaments , but last won in 2011. Goalie Iaroslav Askarov (Nashville Predators) returns after finishing 3-3 with an average of 2.50 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.913 in 2021. He highlights a talented roster of forwards Nikita Chibrikov (Winnipeg Jets) and Danila Yurov (2022 draft qualifies). return to the front Marat Khusnutdinov (Minnesota Wild), who scored five points (two goals, three assists) while averaging 17:26 in the 2021 ice age, is captain. defenders Shakir Mukhamadullin (New Jersey Devils) will play in the tournament for the second year in a row after averaging 21:04 per game in Russia in Ice Age. Koromyslov (6-3, 180) is a B skater on NHL Central Scouting’s provisional roster, and forward Matvei Michkov, who qualifies for the 2023 NHL Draft, is an exceptional talent who may be Russia’s top points producer in the tournament is. .

Sweden

Coach: Tomas Monten

2022 NHL Draft Watch: Mans Forsfjall, D, Skellefte (SWE)

Scheme: December 26, Russia (4:30 PM ET); December 27, Slovakia (9:30 PM ET); December 29, United States (9:30 p.m. ET); December 31, Switzerland (4:30 PM ET)

Outlook: Sweden should be solid at all stages, especially with the return of goalkeepers Jesper Wallstedt (Wild ones Calle Clang (Pittsburgh Penguins), defenders Emil Andrae (Philadelphia Flyers) and Simon Edvinsson (Detroit Red Wings), and forward William Eklund (San Jose Sharks), Alexander Holtz (New Jersey Devils), Zion Nybecke (Carolina hurricanes), Theodor Niederbach (Red Wings) and Oskar Olausson (Colorado avalanche). Holtz had two assists in six games with the Devils this season; Eklund had four assists in nine games with the Sharks. They were teammates at Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League for two seasons (2018-20) and were able to form a dynamic top line.

Slovakia

Coach: Ivan Fenes

2022 NHL Draft Watch: Juraj Slafkovsky, F, TPS (FIN); Filip Mesar, F, Poprad (SVK); Simon Nemec, D, Nitra (SVK)

Scheme: December 26, United States (9:30 p.m. ET); December 27, Sweden (9:30 p.m. ET); December 29, Russia (4:30 PM ET); December 30, Switzerland (7:00 PM ET)

Outlook: Slovakia has been eliminated in the quarterfinals for the past six years after finishing third in 2015. Among the key returnees of the team in eighth place at the 2021 WJC are forwards Martin Chromiak (Los Angeles Kings), who scored 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 23 games for Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, and defenseman Samuel Knazko (Columbus blue jackets). All eyes will be on returning forward Juraj Slafkovsky and defender Simon Nemec, each a potential top-15 pick in the 2022 draft. Nemec scored six points (one goal, five assists) in five games and was named Gretzky during the Hlinka Cup 2021 named MVP of the tournament as captain for second place Slovakia. Slafkovksy scored nine points (three goals, six assists) in five games. Striker Dalibor Dvorsky, a 16-year-old eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, led Slovakia by 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was able to surprise in its first WJC.

Switzerland

Coach: Marco Bayer

2022 NHL Draft Watch: Lian Bichsel, D, Leksand (SWE); Lorenzo Canonica, F, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

Scheme: Dec. 27, Russia (4:30 p.m. ET); Dec. 28, United States (4:30 p.m. ET); Dec. 30, Slovakia (7 p.m. ET); Dec. 31, Sweden (4:30 PM ET)

Outlook: Switzerland relies on goalkeepers Noah Patenaude (7-2-2, 2.96 GAA, .914 save percentage) from Saint John in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Kevin Pasche (9-4-1, 2.20 GAA, .916 save percentage ) of Omaha in the U.S. Hockey League to stay competitive. Bichsel (6-5, 216), who has one assist in 12 games for Leksand of the Swedish Hockey League, is a B-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary player list. forward Simon Knak (Nashville Predators) returns for his third World Juniors after captaining Switzerland in ninth place at the 2021 WJC. Canonica (5-11, 179), who has scored 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 29 games for Shawinigan, is a C-rated skater after being passed over in the 2021 draft.

—

