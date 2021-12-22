Ashes cricket 2021: Marnus Labuschagne magic assisted by 14 dropped catches

Marnus Labuschagne is officially the best hitter since Sir Donald Bradman, but this crazy stat proves he’s been given a helping hand.

Since replacing Steve Smith as a concussion replacement in the 2019 Lord’s Test, Marnus Labuschagne has been a marvel on the Australian Test side – his batting record is only broken by the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

The Queenslander has an average of 62.14 after 20 tests, cracking six centuries and twelve fifties since August 2019. By comparison, Bradman had only achieved 15 scores over 50 at the same stage of his testing career – admittedly, the most of these were converted into large hundreds.

Labuschagne, who jumped England captain Joe Root to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test for batting on Wednesday, has scored at least 47 runs in the first innings of all 14 Tests he has played since Lord’s 2019.

Statistically, he is Australia’s best No. 3 since Bradman (five innings minimum), averaging 72.91 from the first drop.

“It’s a special feeling,” Labuschagne told reporters last week after being told he’s officially the best since Bradman. “Just a few turn-offs and I’m way back in the pecking order.

“The personal achievements and accolades are nice, but I’m just thinking about scoring as many runs every inning as possible to put us in positions to win games.”

Labuschagne’s numbers are absurd, and cricket experts wonder how long the 27-year-old’s purple spot will last.

But as we all know – there are lies, damn lies and statistics.

Speaking on the ABC Tribune podcast, former Australian opener Ed Cowan suggested that Labuschagne’s test numbers have been boosted by some sloppy handling.

He revealed that the Australian number 3 had already been dropped 14 times in his 20 test career, while only getting caught 12 times.

“Statistically, he is the happiest Test batsman in history to date,” said Cowan.

“Obviously he gets the points. We are big Marnus fans on this podcast.

“But he’s been caught 12 times and dropped 14 times, which is just insane.

“And you make your own luck for sure, but my word is that basically every test match you get an extra hit.

“He’s a tough bastard. He hit excellent this Test. He knows his game.

“He knows how to adapt in different circumstances. He has a strong technique. He has a strong mind.”

Highest batting average for an Australia No. 3 batter

103.63 — Sir Donald Bradman

72.91 – Marnus Labuschagne

69.44 — Stan McCabe

67.07 — Steve Smith

* Minimum of five Test innings

For example, England missed several opportunities to end the 305-ball Labuschagne marathon during last week’s day-night Ashes Test in Adelaide. Early in the afternoon session of the first day, a pull shot narrowly dodged Stuart Broad on the square leg, with the ball missing the bowler’s outstretched arm by less than three feet.

About 10 minutes later, the Queenslander gave a short pass down the leg side and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler had a chance to dive to his left.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes rattled him again after the dinner break – a bouncer was shoved on Labuschagne’s shoulder, who took to the air before landing safely on deck a few inches from a diving Buttler.

And with less than half an hour to go in the day, veteran sailor James Anderson found the outside edge of Labuschagne’s bat with a throw that threw a good length outside.

Buttler held a regulatory chance that he would have swallowed 99.9 percent of the time, giving Labuschagne another reprieve at 95.

The farcical scenes continued on day two – English sailor Ollie Robinson delivered a peach to Labuschagne early in the first session, with the pink Kookaburra cutting away just enough from the lunging right-hander to catch the outer edge. Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps on this occasion.

Labuschagne was six feet from the boundary rope when on-field umpire Paul Wilson extended his right arm and confirmed Robinson had crossed the popping fold.

Loud hooters echoed around Adelaide Oval as the Australian No. 3 made his way back to center – he couldn’t wipe the smile from his face.

Labuschagne was eventually fired for 103 and received Player of the Match honors for his patient, albeit accidental, knock.

“Even though I scored points in this match, I’m still disappointed I didn’t really score a goal

big score and really ruled out the game, especially after falling and a . received

chance of a no-ball,” said Labuschagne.

“There’s a lot for me to learn from (Adelaide) and take with me on Boxing Day and make sure I

make it to a hundred, make it a really big score.”

Australian teammate Steve Smith said: cricket.com.au: “If you hit well, you also make your own luck.

“He hits exceptionally well and his processes are just excellent at the moment. He knows exactly how he wants to play at the moment.

“He’s calm, calm and doing a great job, and has been for a few years now. Really glad he could get a hundred.

“He wants to go out every day and score. He probably hits as much as I do, if not more in the nets. He absolutely loves it. He’s someone who wants to improve and get better, and he thinks a lot about the game.

“I am not surprised to see the results he is getting. He just shoots really well. He has great processes in place and he sticks to them under pressure. He is playing exceptionally well, and should remain so for a long time to come.”

Australia defeated England by 275 runs in Adelaide to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series. The third Ashes Test kicks off on Sunday, with the first ball scheduled for 10.30am AEDT.