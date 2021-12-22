College Football Hired Coaches Rating: USC Earns ‘A’ for Lincoln Riley; LSU stays behind with Brian Kelly

After an average of 10.4 coaching changes at Power 5 level over the past five years, that number increased by nearly 40 percent to 14 changes during and after the 2021 season.

How have sports directors filled those vacancies and are lessons learned from the previous five hiring cycles?

SN examined where the 52 new hires came from over the past five years and determined which avenues were the most successful and which had the most failures. Promotion from the inside had the highest success rate, as Ryan Day, Lincoln Riley and Mario Cristobol were among the home runs during that five-year span, and they were all elevated within their current staffs. Poaching another Power 5 coach, including a coach fired in the same cycle (Arizona tapped Kevin Sumlin) had the highest failure rate. Willie Taggart and Dan Mullen were the other misses.

So where did the 2021 14 new coaches come from and how did they compare to the previous five years?

New employee 2017-21 2022 P5 Head Coach 5 (10 percent) 3 (21) promoted 8 (15 percent) 2 (14) P5 Coordinator 9 (17 percent) 4 (29) P5 Assistant 2 (4 percent) 1 (7) G5 Head Coach 18 (35 percent) 4 (29) Other* 10 (21 percent) 0 (0)

* – Includes NFL assistants, non-soccer coaches, or FCS coaches

Despite the shaky track record of hiring incumbent Power 5 coaches, there was a jump in that category for the 2022 season. But all three in this cycle (Brian Kelly, Riley, Cristobol), played at their last stop for National Championships or conference championships. There was clearly an upgrade in goals in this cycle.

The other category that saw a jump were Power 5 coordinators. The recent track record there has been pretty solid, with Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt being a notable blowout and Steve Sarkisian’s Texas pick looking like a bad one after one ugly season. Baylors Dave Aranda has been a home run so far.

A group of 5 coaches wasn’t much of a target, and two of the most prominent, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, were left sitting.

It is noteworthy that no one in this cycle watched the NFL or coaches from football, which has been fairly common for the past five years (Chip Kelly, Karl Dorrell, Herm Edwards to name a few).

Here are SNs numbers for the 14 new Power 5 employees for the 2022 season.

Duke – Texas A&M def.coord.Mike Elko

Elko, 44, was highly regarded in his last two stops as a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Notre Dame. His Aggies defense was third in the nation in points allowed this season. Elko also has experience in the ACC as a defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. It was only a matter of time before he got his chance.

GRADE: B-plus

Florida – Louisiana Coach Billy Napier

Napier, 42, took over a Louisiana program that had three consecutive losing seasons and went on to compile a 40-12 record in four years. The Ragin Cajuns went 10-1 last season and 12-1 this year, with the only loss in the opener in Texas. Napier worked for Nick Saban from 2013-16 and was part of that legendary 2015 Alabama staff, which included Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal and Mel Tucker (plus Dan Lanning as a graduate assistant). Napier made his debut in December with a better-than-expected signing course.

RANK: A-minus

LSU – Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly

This one was a shock. There was virtually no whisper that Kelly, 60, wanted to leave Notre Dame after 12 seasons, and his ties to Louisiana and the SEC are nonexistent. Kelly has the most wins in Notre Dame history, as well as the most losses, and he ranks eighth at Notre Dame in winning percentage of the 12 coaches who have lasted five years at South Bend. Kelly was second-choice at best to Texas A&Ms Jimbo Fisher, and the fact that he didn’t bring any of his employees to Baton Rouge could make his immediate transition that much more difficult.

DEGREE B

Miami – Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal

The Miami alum was long considered a potential candidate to come home, but once he got things up and running in Oregon, there was some question as to whether he would be willing to come back to South Florida. A 10-year $80 million contract got him moving and the Hurricanes made the awkward transition after letting Manny Diaz remain head coach while chasing Cristobal. Cristobal is known for his recruiting prowess, finishing first, second and first in the Pac-12 North for the past three seasons, but has also faced road problems to Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Arizona State that ruin potential breakthrough seasons.

RANK: A-minus

Notre Dame – Notre Dame def.coord.Marcus Freeman

A 48-hour whirlwind landed the 35-year-old the coveted top spot in South Bend, and it was seemingly unanimously approved by the players, fans and much of the national media. Known as a tireless recruiter, Freeman spent just one season as the ND’s defensive coordinator after leaving the same position at Cincinnati and allowed fifth-ranked Irish No. 9 in points. Freeman managed to keep the ND staff and much of a top 10 recruiting class in place in his hectic first two weeks. How he will handle the CEO aspects of the job and overall game management are the big unknowns.

RANK: A-minus

Oklahoma – Clemson def.coord.Brent Venables

Venables becomes head coach of one of the sporting blues for the first time at the age of 50 after turning down several opportunities earlier in his career. Venables was a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 1999-2011 and then Clemson from 2012-2021, where he helped win national titles on every program. He stabilized OU after Lincoln Riley unexpectedly left for USC and was able to salvage part of his first recruit class. Venables will have the added challenge of navigating OUs to the SEC, but he brings immediate credibility and his ties to OU are strong.

GRADE: B-plus

Oregon – Georgia def.coord.Dan Lanning

Lanning, the head of college football’s most accomplished unit in 2021, takes over from Cristobal after four years in Georgia, the last three as defensive coordinator. Georgia has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense in two of those three years. Lanning, 35, spent two years at the state of Arizona as an assistant graduate and then recruiting coordinator in 2012-13, but has been working in Memphis, Alabama, and Georgia since 2015. Lannings takes over a program that has recruited very well under Cristobal.

DEGREE B

TCU – SMU coach Sonny Dykes

Dykes produced three consecutive winning seasons at SMU, something no other coach can claim since the Mustangs received the death penalty from the NCAA in 1987. This is Dykes’ fourth head coach stop after stints at Louisiana Tech, Cal and SMU. He served as an analyst for one season with TCU in 2017 after being fired by Cal and is the son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes. Dykes has ties to Texas and will take over a program that collapsed over the past four seasons after Gary Patterson led the Frogs to six Top 10 spots in a 10-year span.

DEGREE B

Texas Tech – Joey McGuire

McGuire, 50, has only been in the college game since 2017 as an assistant at Baylor, but his successful track record as a Texas high school coach convinced Texas Tech he was the right man to take on Matt Wells. UTSA followed a similar route with Jeff Traylor, leading the Roadrunners to a 12-1 point this year in just his sophomore season. Traylor was actually TTU’s main target before signing an extension. McGuire thinks he’s a good recruiter through his Texas connections, but he’ll learn how to run a Big 12 program on the job.

DEGREE B

USC – Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley

Riley has been one of the best coaches in the country since he took over from Bob Stoops in Oklahoma in 2017 at age 33. He went 55-10, made the college football playoffs three times and had his first team in the top 10 for four years (OU is No. 14 entering his bowl game this season). Riley is expected to halt the exodus of Californian talent and elevate USC to where it was when Pete Carroll won national titles.

CLASS A

Virginia – Clemson from.coord.Tony Elliott

Another longtime Clemson coordinator finally decided to leave Dabo Swinney’s nest. Elliott, 42, has been with Clemson since 2011 and the offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator since 2015. From 2015-2020 Clemson had a top 10 offense in five or six years, but dropped to number 95 this season. His entire playing career (Clemson) and coaching career has been in the state of South Carolina. He takes over a program on a permanent basis after six years at Bronco Mendenhall at the helm.

DEGREE B

Virginia Tech – Penn State def.coord.Brent Pry

Pry, 51, was co-defensive coordinator or defensive coordinator under James Franklin at Vanderbilt in Penn State for the past 11 seasons. This is his first job as a head coach. He heavily recruited the state of Virginia during his time at PSU, which is a plus for a program that has failed to protect his home base on the recruiting front in recent years. Pry is one of the more unknown names among the employees, and he’s taking over a program that’s on the list.

RANK: B-minus

Washington – Fresno State Coach Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer has had a strong five-year stint as offensive coordinator at Fresno State from 2017-18 (22-6), offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019 (8-5) and then head coach at Fresno State 2020-21 (12 – 6). The Indiana season is his only at a Power 5 school, and IU finished second in the Big Ten in total offense that season. DeBoer, 47, is taking over after a short but messy tenure at Jimmy Lake.

GRADE: B-plus

Washington State – Washington State def.coord.Jake Dickert

Dickert, 38, unexpectedly took over as interim coach when Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to be vaccinated. He led the Cougars to a 3-2 record, including a 41-14 blowout from rival Washington. Dickert’s resume is meager in terms of FBS level experience. He was an assistant at Wyoming for three years before joining Rolovich’s staff as a defensive coordinator in 2020. Recruiting to Washington State, a big challenge for any coach, is a big question.

GRADE: C-plus