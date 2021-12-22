Patriots evaluate offensive approach in rematch vs. Bills after heavy win in Week 13





Just three weeks after the New England Patriots took — in every sense of the word — a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, the AFC East rivals will be rematched on Sunday with significant postseason implications. The challenge for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels now is to determine what to carry over from the stunning game plan New England used to overcome the gale-force winds – 46 runs against just three passes – when the two teams face each other. meet again in Foxborough. “When you’re playing so close together against a divisional opponent, there’s always a bit of a tug-of-war,” McDaniels said on Tuesday. official team website. “Maybe you’ve had success with something and then you say, ‘We have to do this again, right?’ But the other team knows you had success with it, so they try to stop it, they can do some things differently, play it differently, in this case there’s definitely a starting point where you can go back and say, ‘Okay, this are the ideas we had on this area of ​​the game plan let’s go back and see if we’re comfortable with this one, staff, two, plans against what they’re doing now as opposed to three weeks ago. It’s a really good fit and you feel it’s right, then you leave it in.” The early weather forecast in Foxborough asks for: another bad day — a high of 38 degrees with a 42 percent chance of rain — but without the wind gusts that led the patriots to do things like sneak a quarterback on third and fifth, as they did on Dec. 6. Nothing could be more demoralizing for the Bills than giving up 222 rushing yards at home, especially after it became clear that New England had absolutely no interest in throwing the ball in the air. Mac Jones quarterback the first winning team to throw three or fewer passes in 30 years. But that game plan took on a life of its own, just like this week’s plan. “I think the biggest mistake people can make is to relax and not go through the preparation like this is the first time we’re playing against them,” added McDaniels. “So I’m trying to get myself in a mindset of, I don’t care what happened three weeks ago. I’m going to go back through and study the players, I study the schedule, I study the game plan and I’m going to try every decision based on what we’re feeling this week, not three or four weeks ago.” The Bills can certainly expect more passing attempts from Jones, but they can also expect the worst criticism if, again, they can’t stop the Patriots from playing the ball.

