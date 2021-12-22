PCB chairman Ramiz Raja responds to Yasir Shah FIR: ‘Such headlines are not good for cricket in Pakistan’

Yasir Shah, who has played 46 tests and 25 ODIs for Pakistan, has not traveled to Bangladesh for the recent test series (AFP photo)

Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja broke his silence on the FIR registered against Yasir Shah and released an official statement at a press conference on Wednesday. Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah has been arrested for helping his friend kidnap, molest and threaten a girl.

The FIR was registered at Shalimar Police Station in Lahore after the girl filed a complaint. The girl alleged that Yasir Shah’s boyfriend Farhan kidnapped her at gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later threatened her.

The girl claimed that Yasir Shah helped his friend and later threatened Farhan that they would release her videos if she raised a voice.

Commenting on the news, former captain Raja said this controversy will not be good for Pakistani cricket.

“It’s a good idea, Yasir is a track player and as we train and train these players, they are in ambassadorial positions and they should know who and where to socialize,” Ramiz said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The FIR states that when the couple approached Yasir for help, but he ridiculed the entire incident, threatened them and their niece with life and said he would use his influence to drag them into legal battle.

Yasir and his friend Farhan have gone incommunicado and are still being searched by the Lahore police in the case.

“I don’t know what the truth is in this case, but the fact is that headlines like this are not good for Pakistani cricket and especially at a time when there is a good feeling going through the Pakistani cricketer.”

He said all contracted players, including Yasir, were regularly reminded of their responsibilities as ambassadors and how to behave in public.

“It’s a good idea that they need to know who and when to socialize with them. I want these players to earn well, but they also have responsibilities towards cricket and the sport in Pakistan,” said Ramiz.

Yasir Shah, who has played 46 Tests and 25 ODIs for Pakistan, did not travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury. (with PTI inputs)