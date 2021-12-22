Matthew Stafford kneels to cost this fantasy football manager his play-off game





Bad beats can be a brutal experience, and Tuesday night at least one fantasy football manager brought a lot of playoff pain. Tal and Dan are old friends who go head to head in their fantasy football playoffs. Heading into Tuesday’s last two games, Tal trailed by 36.5 points. He had Matthew Stafford, DK Metcalf and Matt Gay on his roster, while Dan had none left. It would come to the wire. Meet Tal. Law classmate

Grooms at wedding

Good guy all around Except tonight.

Tonight he is the enemy!! If Tal gets 36.5 from Stafford, Metcalf and Matt Gay, he will win our game and eliminate me from the playoffs. WE NEED A MIRACLE PEOPLE! CC: @Tcushmaro pic.twitter.com/Rv3NQzQUwZ Prof. dr. Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust) December 21, 2021 Tal took the lead with 58 seconds to go after Metcalf caught an 11 meter pass. This turned into the equivalent of MLB rolling in the champagne Red Stockings clubhouse in 1986 to prepare for their victory over the Mets. And then Stafford pulled a Bill Buckner for the Tals team! The seahawks ran across the field with ten when Russell Wilson threw a deep ball to Metcalf. Taylor Rapp took it out in the end zone and the touchback brought the Rams to their 20s with 45 seconds left. Stafford took a knee twice to clear the clock. For fantasy managers that cost 0.2 points and in this case it cost Tal the title thanks to the higher seed tiebreaker!! This is real. DK Metcalf caught a 11km pass for him to rise 114.1-113.9 by 58 seconds. I congratulate him on a win. Stafford then proceeds to take the knee for a 2-yard loss, minus 0.2 points. We are now BOUND! I am the higher seed. I’m moving forward?!?! Can’t make it up @MatthewBerryTMR!! pic.twitter.com/9LWMXwaDOC Prof. dr. Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust) December 22, 2021 That’s just an absolutely brutal way to lose after an impressive comeback in the last game. There are still two rounds left for Dan, but hopefully he can at least buy Tal a drink the next time they see each other, because wow, that’s a rough way to get knocked out of your fantasy playoffs.

