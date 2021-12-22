Tennis: funny video! Stars don’t know why it’s counted 15, 30, 40? – Sports mix





The way of counting determines your professional life. But where it comes from, some stars at the top of the tennis world rankings don’t know… Funny video of the world tennis association ATP. Shortly before Christmas, the association posted excerpts from interviews with several stars on its social media channels. A recurring question: where does the tennis counting method actually come from? And there were surprising answers! From I’m not that number guy until I know, I should know, but I don’t, to no idea. And among those surveyed were some top 20 players such as Francis Tiafoe (23/US), Diego Schwartzmann (29/Argentina) or Reilly Opelka (24/US). The background to the question: In tennis, as with other sports, the scores are not added up from zero in increments of ones, but you play your way into the game with every point you win from 0 to 15, 30 and 40. This has its origins in the early days of the sport. There are two derivation variants: 1. The advanced variant In the predecessor of tennis, the so-called Jeu de Paume (translated: palm game), the field was divided into lines. Whoever made a point moved a line forward. The start was at an O-inch line. From there, after a point won, it went to the 15-inch line, then the 30, and finally the 45-inch line. 2. The money variant This goes back to money used in France in the 14th century. A so-called gross denier was placed with a value of 15 denier, with the bystanders betting who would win the next point or a game. The 5 of the 45 then fell under the table over the years. Allegedly because a nobleman should have permanently refused to pay the full amount. In the tennis world, the money variant is considered the common origin statement. But apparently doesn’t mean that those who earn their money with it also know them…

