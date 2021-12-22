Cherry Cricket Owners Open 3rd Location in Littleton





The opening will be part of an effort to expand the chain to other Front Range cities in the near future.

LITTLETON, Col. Less than four years after opening the second location, the beloved restaurant chain in Denver Cherry Cricket plans to open a third restaurant in the town of Littleton as part of a growth push that leadership expects the chain to move to Colorado Springs and other Front Range cities in the near future. Ed Cerkovnik, co-CEO of parent company Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC, said the company plans to complete the purchase of the former Crestwood Restaurant about a mile east of downtown Littleton by Thursday and then move on to replace it. of the years-derelict building through the next location of its star concept. > Video above: Students transform Cherry Cricket’s beer garden into a colorful work of art, broadcast in August 2020. At 6,400 square feet, it will be the smallest of the Cherry Cricket eateries, but Cerkovnik said he believes it will fit well in the growing area south of Denver. Cerkovnik and Alex Bunn, the company’s vice president of brand strategy and growth, told Denver Business Journal on Tuesday that they expect to open the new location between fall 2022 and early spring 2023 after extensive renovations to the property. > Read more in the Denver Business Journal. RELATED: U.S. jobless claims are rising, but 4-week average remains lowest since 1969 RELATED: CU Experts Release Colorado’s 2022 Economic Outlook SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9 NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9 NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS APP

