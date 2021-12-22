College football picks, bowl games: Florida vs. UCF, Army vs. Missouri flag the best bets

The bowling season has slowed down somewhat as the holiday weekend approaches, with just five games between Wednesday and Saturday. However, the fact that fewer games are being played doesn’t mean you don’t want to bet on them, and I couldn’t send you off into the holidays without a few picks.

So welcome to a very special four-choice edition of The Six Pack, with just enough knowledge to get through next week.

Army vs Missouri

Featured game | Army West Point Black Knights vs. Missouri Tigers

Armed Forces Bowl — Wednesday, December 22: This line has moved a lot, as Missouri announced it would be without starting quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie, the latter of which led the Tigers with 1,939 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. The Tigers will also be without key players on the defensive, including lead tackler Martez Manuel and offensive defensive tackle Akial Byers. Missouri’s run defense is bad enough, but to lose your starting DT and your lead tackler is a terrible thing before you have to play Army.

So I don’t expect the knights to have much trouble moving the ball. The problem is that those absences affected the spread — now army (-4) — too much for me to cover army. While Mizzou’s defenses are poor, the military itself doesn’t have a closed defense. The knights have struggled defending the pass, and the tigers should be successful in attacking them. All that tells me the about is the piece we want to make here. Army 30, Missouri 27 | more than (53.5)

florida vs. UCF

Featured game | Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights

Gasparilla Bowl — Thursday, December 23: You always have to ask yourself whether a team wants to be there or not when it comes to bowling. Yes, SEC fanbases are a little too quick to use it as an excuse for a post-season loss, but there’s some truth to a situation like this. The Gators have a new coach on the schedule, Billy Napier, and many players who aren’t sure what the future holds for them. This bowl game, which is a short two-hour road trip against an in-state program, may not seem like much of a reward. There’s a good chance the Gators just want to end the season and get on with their lives.

Then there is UCF. The Knights are without quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who suffered an injury earlier this season and has since transferred to UCLA, but this offense performed well without him. The Knights are ranked 44th nationally in points per possession and 41st in offensive success rate. While Florida is more talented, UCF has a clear motivational edge. If Florida beats UCF, it just did what it was supposed to do. But if UCF beats Florida? That’s promotional material for the program to use as it prepares to join the Big 12. Plus, if Gus Malzahn’s history at Auburn has taught us anything, it’s that his teams are always prepared and motivated in rivalry games like this one. Florida 28, UCF 24 | UCF (+7)

Hawaii vs Memphis



Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers

Hawaii Bowl — Dec 24: While bowling games are always harder to handicap than regular season games, one thing is usually true: bad defenses in regular season are still bad defenses in bowl games, and these are two bad defenses. Hawaii is in a respectable 67th place in defensive success rate, but the 2.17 points it allowed per possession is 83rd. Meanwhile, Memphis ranks 78th in defensive success rate and 93rd in points allowed per possession.

So let’s bet that both defenses will stay bad! If I’m concerned about this piece, it’s that I don’t know if we can rely on Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors are playing in their stadium, but there have been rumors of problems in the locker room between the players and coach Todd Graham. Maybe it’s just whispers from disgruntled players, or maybe there’s more to it. If it’s the latter, it could have a significant impact on this game. At the same time, Memphis can only take us home if Hawaii doesn’t show up. Memphis 37, Hawaii 28 | more than (55.5)

State Ball vs. State of Georgia

Camellia Bowl — December 25: Simply put, I don’t trust the MAC at this point, nor do I trust Ball State’s rush defense in this matchup. It may not be fair to paint an entire conference with a broad brush, but as of publication the MAC is 0-4 in bowl games, losing an average of 15.75 points per game. All four losses have come against other Group of Five programs.

Ball State’s rush defense is ranked 77th nationally in run success rate and 89th in EPA defensive against run. Georgia State lets the ball attack 62.3% of the time (8th). The Panthers are 38th in yards per carry at 4.89 nationally, 34th in pass rate and 20th in rushing EPA. In a game that comes down to defense getting more stops, I trust Georgia State a lot more than Ball State. Georgia State 27, Ball State 20 | State of Georgia (-6)

