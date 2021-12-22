Judy Murray wins battle to build 40m tennis and golf complex | Judy Murray





Judy Murray has won an eight-year battle to build a 40m tennis and golf complex on the outskirts of Dunblane, which she says will be a fitting legacy for her sons, tennis stars Andy and Jamie. But local activists and councilors have vowed to continue their fight to prevent construction on the green belt land, Park of Keir. Earlier this week, the Scottish government overturned an earlier ruling by Stirling City Council, which had rejected the plans after more than 1,000 objections. Opponents argued that the complex, which will include 19 luxury homes, an 18-hole golf course and a four-star hotel, would destroy the rolling countryside and native forests of Park of Keir. Timothy Bain, who is ruling on appeals against the planning authorities of Holyrood ministers, decided the benefits of the proposed scheme were enough to offset the loss of the green belt. participating in both sports while providing amenities for the community. There will also be economic benefits, for the local environment and wider. Murray welcomed the decision. We are confident that what we will create will not only serve as a legacy to Jamie and Andy’s achievements, but also be an important asset to the community for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to enjoy for generations to come, she said. But the Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Mark Ruskell, said he had felt upset by the decision. This is a decision that will destroy Keir Park’s historic landscape, which has existed for centuries, he said. Ruskell believes the developer’s vision has little to do with Murray’s tennis legacy. Its about securing an exclusive development of rural townhouses for the property developer hiding behind celebrities, he said. The partnership, which includes Murray, golfer Colin Montgomerie and local developers the King Group, says the park is the ideal location to create basic facilities that make tennis, golf and many other sports accessible to all. In addition to creating a Sir Andy Murray Museum, the grounds include a 61-acre community park with woodland walks, a children’s adventure playground and an all-weather field for five-a-side football. In a statement, Dunblane City Council said the decision ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process. The chairman, David Prescott, added: It has basically taken eight years to get to the allocation of schedule, which is only one step on the way. This still has a long way to go.

