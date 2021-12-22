MIXED FORTUNES FOR RYDE ROYALS AND SHANKLIN FIGHTERS IN DIVISION 1 – Island Echo





Ryde Royals and Shanklin Warriors have both played Division 1 twice this week, with mixed fortunes for both teams in their matches. They met in the first game of the week which ended in a 7-3 win for Shanklin, with the Royals being the only winning player Hugh Idle to win all of his 3 games. The Royals had better luck against Wroxall A with Wroxalls Tom Johnson winning 2, the only wins for Wroxall in the match, which ended 8-2 for the Royals. Article continues below this ad Shanklin Warriors took out Ryde A in their second game of the week, with Shanklins Don Hobbs winning 2 games and teammate Michael Bulpitt winning 1, but Rydes Scott Lawson made easy work of his games and claimed instant wins in all 3. The match ended in 6 -4 to Ryde, after a thrilling double win for the Shanklin pair. Newport Vics had a derby match between their A and B teams, and it was the B team that came out on top with the player of the match Vics Bs Dave Newnham winning all 3 although he just went through against the A teams Dave Hilliam in 5 heats. The game ended 6-4 for Vics B. Hugh Idle continues to lead the player averages with no losses so far, and his team Ryde Royals now lead the table by 2 points over Ryde A. Division 1 Shanklin Warriors 7 Ryde Royals 3 Wroxall A 2 Ryde Royals 8 Newport Vics A 4 Newport Vics B 6 Ryde A 6 Shanklin Warriors 4 Ryde Raiders 8 Ryde Rivals 2 In Division 2 there were no close matches, with the top 3 teams all winning comfortably. Article continues below this ad Havenstreet Locos lead the table with a 5 point lead over Shanklin Skuas in 2nd place, while Ryde Relics is in 3rd place. The Relics Glenn Morley is undefeated at the top of the player average, closely followed by teammate Graham Evans. Division 2 Havenstreet Locos 8 Ryde Rangers 2 Ryde Red Kites 2 Ryde Relics 8 Ryde Rascals 7 Undercliff Belters 3 Shanklin Hunter 10 St. Lawrence Lizards 0 In Division 3m only 1 match was played which turned out to be a close 1 between the older and younger generation. Ryde Rustics met Ryde Rookies, with the Rustics’ legendary 90-year-old Bert Paice playing young Rookie Ryan Cates in a replay of their encounter earlier in the season. That was Cates’ only defeat in the competition so far, but this time he defeated Paice with a 4-set win. The game ended in a draw, after the Rustics won the double and they are now tied on points with Newport Vics C at the top of the table. Article continues below this ad Division 3 Ryde Rustic 5 Ryde Rookies 5 Don’t miss a new story! Grab the Islands latest news straight to your inbox. Sign up here for our daily newsletter.

