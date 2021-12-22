Final: Florida 87, Stony Brook 62





AT THE BUZZER

FLORIDA87, STONE BROOK62 WHAT HAPPENED: graduate wing Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 20 points and the big man combination senior Colin Castleton and junior backup Jason Jitoboh combined for 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Gators’ wire-to-wire lane Wednesday afternoon against the Seawolves at Exactech Arena. Fleming, the transfer from Charleston Southern, was back in the grid after senior guard Myreon Jones was scratched due to health and safety protocols. He buried four three-pointers in five attempts, after coming into the game with 31.3 percent deep into the season. His previous high-point game was 19 in last month’s win over Ohio State. Castleton had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jitoboh came off the bench to score 12 points and grab seven rebounds over 14 minutes, all career highs, in a game UF led from the start and with a whopping 31 in the second half. The Gators, who shot 53.3 percent before the game and moved the ball for 20 assists, scored the first 10 points from the penalty area and opened a 21-point lead at halftime, despite the Seawolves landing 54.5 percent from the floor. shots. The margin skyrocketed as UF hit 56.3 percent of its shots, provided 12 assists and efficiently managed SBU’s nine turnovers by turning them into 19 points. The Seawolves’ solid shooting continued after the break, as they finished at 51.9 percent for the game, but only made five of 19 attempts from the 3-point line after making 41 in a four-game win they saw. brought into play. UF fifth year senior point guard Tyree Appleby had four just four points, but also a season-high seven assists and three steals before leaving the game in the second half when he made a mistake shooting a 3. Reserve forward CJ Felder , the Boston College transfer, had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, equaling his best tally as a Gator. Florida wing Phlandrous Fleming Jr.(24) attacks the basket in Wednesday’s win over the Seawolves. WHAT IT MEANS:The Gators will break out of the holiday with a two-game winning streak and a bit of momentum during their free time in anticipation of the Southeastern Conference schedule starting next week. By winning its ninth game, UF tied its best pre-SEC record since the 2016-17 season. That team also won nine of its 12 non-league games and did so without playing a home game until the 12th, due to renovations to the O’Dome. The four teams went on to win eight, eight, eight and three (COVID) matches respectively. IN THE SPOTLIGHT: The 6-foot-11, 290-pound Jitobohwent 5-for-7 from the floor, had a pair of assists and even hit two substitute free throws after being chosen by the Stony Brook bench to go to the line for Appleby ( Note: Appleby would have returned if the match had been close). In his last four games, Jitoboh has shot 11 of 18 from the floor and totaled 25 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes. The Gators need him as a viable backup for Castletononce SEC game roles (which is next). STUNNING STATISTICS: Florida had 12 assists and only three turnovers in the first half. Three. The Gators quadrupled their turnover in the second half to finish with 16. Some fodder for the coaches next week. NEXT ONE:The Gators (9-3) will return in time from their break for evening practice on December 26 and begin preparation for the SEC opener on December 29 in Ole Miss (8-4), who left the pre-league schedule. with a 75-73 home defeat Tuesday night against Sanford, led by former UF guard Ques Glover (21 points, 5 rebounds). UF has lost its last two trips to Oxford.

