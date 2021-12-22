



The resurgence of the coronavirus pandemics threatened the closing weeks of college football seasons on Wednesday, as a team withdrew from its bowling match and the four national title contenders were warned they could lose if they failed to participate in time. Minutes after Texas A&M announced it was withdrawing from next week’s Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, the College Football Playoff said it would not reschedule its December 31 matchups with No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan. 3 Georgia, although it contained protocol that could disrupt the tournament before kickoff. As we prepare for the playoffs, it is prudent and necessary to take extra precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games, Bill Hancock, the playoffs executive director, said in a statement. This policy will better protect our students and staff while providing clarity in the event of a worst-case scenario. Under the policy outlined by the play-off officials on Wednesday, a team not available to play in a semi-final on December 31 will lose, allowing the targeted opponent to automatically advance to the national title game, which will be played on December 10. January in Indianapolis is scheduled. .

If both teams fail in one of the semifinal matchups, the winner of the other semifinal will be declared the national champion. There is, however, a degree of flexibility to the title game itself. Playoff officials said the championship showdown could be postponed by several days, but should be played no later than January 14. If a team is unable to participate even after a delay, the opponent is declared champion; if neither team can make it to Indianapolis, the playoff said, there will be no champion this season. Playoff officials also said they are shifting plans around their games and allowing teams to arrive just two days before kick-off instead of the traditional five. Related events will be optional for players and coaches, the playoff said, and press conferences will return to the virtual formats that became common during the 2020 season. We certainly wish we weren’t in this position, but our sole responsibility is to take all reasonable steps we can take to better protect those who play and coach the game, Hancock said. The playoff teams have reported no significant outbreaks, although Alabama said Wednesday that the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach had tested positive for the virus.

Texas A&M said the withdrawal from the Gator Bowl came after a spate of cases left a shortage of players. Unless Gator Bowl officials can find a replacement team to meet No. 17 Wake Forest, the December 31 game could be the first of this bowl season to be abruptly canceled due to the pandemic. It’s a shame, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to form a team, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. The university said that in addition to issues related to the virus, team selection was limited due to injuries unrelated to the pandemic. Wake Forests coach Dave Clawson said he hoped bowling organizers could find a replacement team to take on his side, who have a 10-3 record and made it to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. While we’re disappointed we won’t have a chance to play against a talented Texas A&M soccer team next week in Jacksonville, our student athletes and staff are still thrilled and eager to play, Clawson said in a statement. He added: Our student athletes, especially our seniors, deserve this last chance to compete as a team for the chance to win a championship. At least one other team, Miami, is known to be in health and safety protocols due to virus concerns. Miami said this week it hoped to compete in the Sun Bowl against Washington state on Dec. 31. The struggle in college sports reflects the issues that athletics more broadly faces. The NHL announced a season hiatus and abandoned a plan to send athletes to the Beijing Olympics in February. The NFL and NBA have largely tried to keep their seasons on track, although two NBA games were postponed Wednesday because two teams, the Nets and the Toronto Raptors, did not have enough players to take the field.

