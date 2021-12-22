Top 10 Canadian tennis moments of 2021 (10-6)

The 2021 tennis season was a roller coaster ride. So many twists, uncertainties from COVID-19 and exciting matches to see. It was a joy to see fans back in the stands at events around the world and such incredible advertisements for the sport.

For Canadian tennis in particular, 2021 was all about building or renovating a #TennisNation after the losses incurred during the pandemic. For our elite players on tour, it was all about getting back on the field, winning titles and progressing. It’s fair to say that they exceeded those expectations, as their performances once again forced people to ask the question: What’s in the water over there?

Here we look back at the Top 10 Canadian Tennis Moments of the Year, starting with numbers 10 through 6.

Photo: Peter Power/Tennis Canada

10. National Bank becomes title partner of the world’s third oldest tennis tournament

In February, Tennis Canada announced that the presenting sponsor would become the title sponsor of Canada’s two major tennis tournaments since 2005 in Montreal and National Bank since 2010 in Toronto. From 2021, the third oldest tennis tournament presented by Rogers after Wimbledon and the US Open would be called the National Bank Open. Rogers’ instrumental support in growing and developing tennis across Canada over the past 20 years would continue as the host of the tournaments and as the new presenting sponsor of the National Tennis Center and the Year-Round Community Tennis Courts program.

9. Five Canadians Represent Team Canada in Tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

After being delayed by the pandemic, sports fans around the world were excited about the prospect of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continuing in 2021. For Canadian tennis, this meant some of our top players would make the trip to Asia to play. represent the Maple Leaf and compete for a medal. In total Canada had five players in the competition: Flix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Gabriela Dabrowski, Sharon Fichman and Rob Shaw. Despite the lack of deep runs from Canadian players, there was an overwhelming sense of pride to see them representing the country at the pinnacle of the sport in the Olympic courts.

Photo: Pascal Ratthe / Tennis Canada

8. Rebecca Marino qualifies for two Grand Slam main draws at the US Open and Australian Open

2021 is a year Rebecca Marino will not soon forget. The season for the 30-year-olds was punctuated with many highlights, including crucial singles and doubles wins in Team Canada, presented by Sobey’s 4-0 win over Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs in April and then a performance in the final in Prague. Her unlikely run to the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open was also a sight to behold. However, what we would like to highlight is her incredible performance at the Grand Slams, where she qualified for the main draw for the first time in eight years at the Australian and US Opens. Notably, at the Aussie Open, she won her first Grand Slam main tournament in ten years. Go Becca!

7. Tennis Canada and National Bank Launch Long-Term Strategy for Equality and Girls. kit. Agreement. campaign

In May, Tennis Canada and the National Bank announced that they will work together over the next decade on a long-term equality strategy that will lead to meaningful actions and change for gender equality in tennis. As part of the initiative, Tennis Canada and the National Bank will create new opportunities for women and girls in tennis, encouraging them to continue playing and enticing them even more to pick up a racket, become lifelong participants and coaches, and reap the benefits of an active lifestyle and personal growth through sport. To mark the start of the programme, Tennis Canada also launched the campaign Girls. kit. Agreement., created by the global creative agency Sid Lee, with a primary focus on retaining young women and girls in sports through adolescence.

Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

6. Sharon Fichman reigns in Rome and wins Italian Open doubles title

It was a feel-good story for any Canadian tennis fan to follow – Sharon Fichman and partner Giuliana Olmos race to the championship at the WTA 1000 Italian Open in May. Fichman, who was part of the Billie Jean King Cup squad for the tie with Serbia, teamed up with the Mexican, beating Jessica Pegula and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens, Coco Gauff and Veronika Kudermetova, and Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama reach the final. There they played against Kristina Mladenovic and Marketa Vondrousova and took a comeback win – 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 – to ensure that Fichman would win the first WTA 1000 title of her career. Later, the Canadian and Olmos would qualify for the WTA Finals at the end of the year in Guadalajara, Mexico. Fichman finished the year with a career high No. 22 in doubles.