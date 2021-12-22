Sports
Alberta tightens COVID-19 rules, reduces capacity for junior world hockey games
EDMONTON — Alberta is expanding vaccine eligibility, purchasing more COVID-19 rapid tests and imposing new capacity limits and regulations in a battle against the wildfire rapid Omicron variant.
The changes include the half-capacity attendance for the upcoming Junior World Hockey Championship, which kicks off Sunday in Edmonton and Red Deer.
More urgently needs to be done to protect our health care system from the potential threat posed by Omicron, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Tuesday.
dr. Albertas Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw said there were 1,609 Omicron cases in the province, an increase of nearly 600 from the day before.
She said the number of variant cases doubles every two to three days.
Omicron is now our dominant species and there is increasing community transfer in the province, Hinshaw said.
If someone tests positive for COVID, they should assume they have the Omicron variant.
Kenney said vaccines remain the best defense against serious effects from Omicron.
To that end, he announced that anyone 18 and older can book a third booster shot, provided the second is more than five months ago. A week ago, the province extended the right to booster for people over 50 and all health workers.
Health Minister Jason Copping said new limits on major events and public gatherings will work to further delay the transfer.
From Friday, rooms with a capacity of more than 1,000 people will be limited to half the capacity. Locations with a capacity of 500 to 1,000 will be limited to 500.
Visitors must be masked at all times. Food and drink should not be consumed on chairs or during breaks to ensure that masks are worn throughout.
We need to avoid super spreader events, Copping said.
Hockey Canada executives Tom Renney and Scott Smith said they are working to implement the 50 percent capacity rule for the world’s juniors.
The event ticketing team is currently working to implement this change and will be contacting all ticketholders by the end of the day on Thursday, they said in a statement.
No further ticket information is available at this time.
The restrictions also apply to upcoming Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames hockey games. Those National Hockey League teams have had games canceled in recent days due to outbreaks of COVID-19 across the league.
Restaurants and bars that comply with the provincial version of the vaccine passport will also have to deal with new rules.
They are limited to 10 people per table with no recreational activities such as dancing or billiards. They also have to stop serving alcohol at 11pm and close 90 minutes after that.
Those who do not participate in the vaccine passport program still cannot offer an indoor dinner.
Household gatherings are limited to 10 people, not including children, and guests may be from multiple households. They can include vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.
Copping urged Albertans to reduce their social interactions during the holidays.
Look at one family dinner instead of two, Copping said, adding that the government also wants companies to cancel holiday parties.
Kenney said the government has distributed 2.5 million free rapid COVID-19 tests through healthcare facilities and pharmacies in recent days.
He said the county is asking the federal government for more and is buying an additional $10 million from a private supplier, which it hopes to make available in early January.
Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd praised Kenney for the changes in vaccine eligibility and for distributing more test kits.
But he said the prime minister is failing by refusing to roll back the rule imposed last week that would allow vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mingle at holiday gatherings.
This prime minister is staying well off course, Shepherd said.
Jason Kenney and his UCP government are gambling with the lives and livelihoods of Albertans by refusing to reverse their reckless decision to give their blessing to unvaccinated Albertans to gather indoors.
Hinshaw reported 786 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 6,045 active cases. There were also two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 3,294.
There were 329 people in hospital, 69 of whom were in intensive care. In pre-pandemic days, Alberta had a maximum of 173 ICU beds, but officials have since added ad hoc spaces and had to more than double capacity in the latest wave to meet demand.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 21, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said there were 6,045 active Omicron cases and 6,405 active cases.
