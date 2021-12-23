An exciting FCS season has only two teams left as No. 2 North Dakota State and No. 8 Montana State will compete for the national championship on Saturday, January 8. It was an exciting playoff run for both teams, led by impressive on-field performances from players. Now Montana State and North Dakota State players will have one last chance to put on a show in the FCS title game.

2021 PLAY-OFFS: Here’s everything that happened in the past FCS championship rounds

Here are the players to watch in this year’s FCS National Championship match.

5 Players to Watch in the FCS National Championship Match

Tommy Mellott | QB | state of Montana

Before the FCS playoffs, quarterback Tommy Mellott had zero starts. But in his first three starts, Mellott has led Montana State to its first national championship game since 1984. The freshman signal caller has been sensational since he took over as starter, scoring a total of 11 touchdowns over a three-game period.

Mellott was dynamic as a two-threat quarterback, rushing to two touchdowns in every FCS playoff game. While he struggled as a passer in game one, Mellott’s completion rate has increased as he gains experience; he completed 66.7 percent of his passes in the semifinals.

With Mellott’s growth as a passer-by plus his rushing skills, he has the potential to put on a show in the national championship game. Watch out for the under-center freshman in the biggest game of his just-started career.

FCS TO NFL: 9 Players In The FCS Playoffs We Will See On Sunday

Troy Andersen | LB | state of Montana

Troy Andersen is the best defensive player in the state of Montana and by the time the national championship kicks off, he may well be the best player in all of FCS football. Andersen, the Buck Buchanan Award finalist, is all over the Bobcat defense. He flies around football and makes big plays.

Last week, Andersen and the Montana state defenses kept South Dakota’s powerful hasty attack at just 124 yards. The next challenge is the North Dakota State Heavy Attack; de Bison led all teams without a triple option on offense this season. However, if Andersen can make his presence on the field in Frisco known, the state of Montana could take out North Dakota’s largest force on the ground.

Montana St. defeats South Dakota St. in FCS semifinals

Hunter Luepke | FB | State of North Dakota

No player in the state of North Dakota had a bigger game in the FCS semifinals than All-American fullback Hunter Luepke. Against James Madison, he ran for 110 yards on 19 attempts, adding three catches for 89 yards and two scores. However, when it comes to Luepke, the most important thing is what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

Luepke often serves as the lead blocker for a North Dakota State team that has run the ball 154 times to just 50 passes this postseason. When Luepke clears the way, it often leads to positive distances for the Bison. Follow Luepke in the National Championship and you’ll likely find the football in his hands or right behind him.

BRACKET:View the 2021 FCS Championship bracket

Christian Watson | WR | State of North Dakota

All-American wide receiver Christian Watson has yet to make the FCS playoffs this year, but he could make his comeback in the FCS championship game. For the semi-finals, Watson warmed up in full uniform before knocking out the match. That’s a positive sign for North Dakota State fans, especially with a three-week break between games for Watson to get healthy.

On the field, Watson is an X factor for the North Dakota state offense. At 6-foot-5, he is a big threat with a total of eight touchdowns this season. In a run-heavy Bison charge, Watson forces the defense to respect the pass, leaving things open to everything else. If Watson returns in the title game, expect him to impress, even if it’s like a decoy.

North Dakota State Survives James Madison, Advances to FCS Championship

Braden Thomas | DE | State of North Dakota

The North Dakota State defense only allows 11.2 points per game and 259.7 yards per game. A big reason for this is the appearance of defensive end Brayden Thomas. Thomas, who was eligible for his fifth year, has earned All-American status this season. He has 14.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks, which sets the edge for the Bison defense. In the National Championship against Montana State, Thomas could have a big day stopping the run against the seventh-best rushing offensive this season.