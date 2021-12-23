Brookline High tennis star Teryn Fitch never stopped swinging for the ace

Associate head tennis coach for women at the University of Michigan since 2009, Fitch was the top-ranked junior girls player in New England in the 16- and 18-year-old divisions and was a finalist in the national championships for girls aged 16 and under.

As a pro, she competed in singles and doubles in the main draw of all four Grand Slam venues.

I played a lot of sports growing up, but after taking my first formal lessons at the Sportsmens Tennis Club in Dorchester and qualifying for my first national tournament when I was 13, it was strictly tennis from then on, Fitch said. , also an inductee to the Brookline High Athletic Hall of Fame.

If she grabs a racket, there’s nothing typical about this young lady, the Globe reported when Fitch (then Teryn Ashley) was in high school. She has a powerful serve and her flat forehand shoots over the net, clipping the baseline at a moderate pace.

Fitch, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on December 12, lives in Ann Arbor with her husband Brian Fitch and their children Abby (11), Will (8) and Nico (6).

At Stanford, she was at one point rated the NCAA’s best doubles player and No. 4 in singles, and was a member of two national championship teams.

I saw many of my friends from college play professionally, and thought I might give it a shot, said Fitch, who won 17 International Tennis Federation Tour titles and the Womens Tennis Associations ASB Bank doubles title. She had pro career records of 118-103 in singles and 145-68 in doubles.

She was fearless in big moments, recalls Dan Flanigan, her former professional travel coach. In tiebreakers, she was able to clear her head and perform at her best, and she was a confidant to new players on the tour.

Fitch was a volunteer assistant coach at Boston College before becoming an assistant coach at Michigan in 2006.

The reason I’m in college coaching, Fitch said, is because of all the different levels I’ve played, college has been the most fun. So I know what a special time of their lives this is for our players.

Personally, I felt I had the ability to succeed in tennis, but I had to adjust mentally over the years, she added. I’ve certainly dealt with losses better as I’ve gotten older.

One such loss, at a 2002 pro tournament in Columbus, Ohio, was to a 15-year-old girl playing her first season on tour.

I remember getting up, 5-4, in the third set and getting up off the bench and thinking right. I’ve got this girl,” Fitch recalled. And I haven’t won another match.

Her opponent was the future tennis player Maria Sharapova. It was Sharapova’s first win.

I was clearly impressed with her mindset and competitiveness, Fitch said. It was no surprise to me that she had the career she had.

A footnote to that match: A friend teased me afterward, Fitch said, that I’d just lost to someone who didn’t even have his driver’s license.

