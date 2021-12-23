810 Billiards & Bowling to open dining and entertainment concept near Haywood Mall in Spring 2022

Ten years ago, Michael Siniscalchi’s life looked very different from today.

At the time, he had been in finance for about 10 years, first in Chicago as a trader on the Chicago Board of Trade, and later in New York on the New York Stock Exchange. Days were spent entangled in numbers, endless streams of financial data, but nights were when Siniscalchi set out to clear his head.

We went out after the trading day and often had a great time at these full-service entertainment-based bowling concepts, Siniscalchi said.

The pitches catered to families and children during the day, adults at night, and while reminiscent of the classic bowling alleys and arcades of yesteryear, there was a modern aspect that felt right at home in the New York and Chicago nightlife.

We started from scratch without any experience in the business. -Michael Siniscalchi

Siniscalchi never intended to create such a concept himself. But, he did.

While on vacation with his wife to visit his parents in Myrtle Beach in 2014, he came across something that would change his life: a run-down bowling alley.

810 Billiards & Bowling: opening in Greenville spring 2022

I thought, ‘Why can’t we do something like these full-service bowling concepts for entertainment in the big city and bring them here?’ he said. Those concepts really only existed in places like New York or Chicago, but we thought it would work. So we started from scratch without any experience in the business.

They gutted the building and turned it into the first one 810 Billiards & Bowling location, an elaborate dining option for families and the nighttime crowd.

Featuring bowling, billiards, a full-service bar, restaurant, table tennis, arcade games, air hockey and more, 810 Billiards & Bowling now has six locations in South Carolina and Arizona, with three more locations planned.

The main goal of the concept from the start, Siniscalchi said, was to find that sweet spot between a family-friendly atmosphere and that of a nighttime crowd.

What is Eater Entertainment? a location that combines the atmosphere of a sports bar with a bowling alley, arcade and game location.

Were more of a sports bar twist on the concept, Siniscalchi said. Some of our older leagues tend to be very nightclub oriented. During the day kids and families do well and as we slide into the evening it’s more of a bar group for young adults. Think upscale American bar food rather than a nightclub environment.

Now they’re bringing it to Greenville, with plans to open a franchise in the spring of 2022 at 842 Woods Crossing, close to Haywood Mall.

South Carolina Navy veteran and entrepreneur Rylan Miller will open the franchise location, having discovered the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in Myrtle Beach while out with friends in 2015.

He really understands how to build a franchise business and that kind of experience is invaluable to us, Siniscalchi said.

On the menu: classic American upscale pub fare such as wings, brick oven pizzas, burgers and sandwiches, meatless alternatives, salads and more, with specific cocktails, wine and beer.

The pandemic threw a wrench in plans to open earlier, he said, as indoor entertainment venues faced full headwinds from public health concerns, but Siniscalchi is confident Greenville will be a prime location to open in the new year.

We honestly think it’s an incredible market, he said. Many young families are in need of quality entertainment and from early spring we should be ready to book events, birthday parties, team outings, you name it. We were excited to show Greenville what we have to offer.