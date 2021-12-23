Boston Celtics sign Joe Johnson to 10-day contract, ending guard’s 3-year NBA absence

BOSTON — Twenty years after he began his NBA career in Boston, Joe Johnson has been given the opportunity to write another chapter by signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Tuesday afternoon as a waiver.

“I mean, I knew it was a possibility,” Johnson said before gearing up for an NBA game for the first time since Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

“Obviously, basketball is my first love. So like I said, to get this chance, no matter how it came, I’m absolutely blessed and grateful for the moment. … I’m glad it happened, man .

“We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Johnson, 40, is back in his hometown of Little Rock, Ark., training with his 14-year-old son, who plays ball there in high school, wondering if he’d get another chance to play in an NBA game . Since being knocked out by the Detroit Pistons at the end of training camp in 2019, Johnson has completely disappeared from the NBA.

And while he’s been on the field ever since — he’s won two Big 3 titles and played in the AmeriCup for Team USA last February — Johnson admitted he wasn’t optimistic that anyone would give him another shot at his NBA championship. career.

“I wouldn’t say give up, but I didn’t have high expectations,” Johnson said. “My son is 14 so he keeps me in the gym. We work and work and work, and I always talk to him [and say], ‘Just work. Even if you can’t see what’s next, you just have to keep working.”

However, it turned out that the flood of replacement players coming back into the NBA allowed Johnson to get another chance. He said he was sitting with his 8-year-old daughter on Tuesday when he received a call from his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management.

Schwartz said he should be ready and that he might get a call to join the Celtics. Less than an hour later, he got that call and was told he had to be on a flight about three hours later to go to Boston.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Johnson said. “I’m a guy who really takes care of his body. I’m in pretty good shape. So I felt like I was ready to take on that challenge.

“So [my agent] asked me what I thought and we just kept walking. I’m ready for anything that comes my way.”

What will come his way? It probably won’t be much playing time. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said the signings of both Johnson and fellow longtime NBA veteran CJ Miles this week are more about offering experienced mentorship to the young players on the roster than stepping into Boston’s rotation off the street.

While the Celtics currently have several players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — leading to the signings of Johnson, Miles and Justin Jackson in recent days — they still have 13 players available, including the three hardships. Udoka said the plan is to continue playing young players such as guards Payton Pritchard and take Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith off the bench, and only go to someone like Johnson if there are further injuries, COVID absence or serious are problems.

Still, Udoka said he’s seen enough of Johnson – who remains in excellent shape – to know that if he needs him, he can give the Celtics minutes.

“Part of that is consistency, in terms of their track record and what they’ve done and, like I said, with the other guys, we saw them in the G League, training and games,” said Udoka. “We have a good young group coming from our bank.

“We’ve got guys we rely on – Payton, Romeo, Aaron – young guys who come on and play well. But we want more of a stable presence and a little bit of knowing what they’re about, more than a project or potential down the road.”

None of that matters much to Johnson, though. After three years out of the NBA, he’s just happy to have the chance to add another chapter to his prodigious career, one in which he made seven All-Star teams and scored more than 20,000 career points.

And he admitted it’s nice for him to have the chance to come full circle and return to Boston, where he spent the first few months of his career before being split with the Phoenix Suns in February 2002, when Boston tried to make a deep playoff run by adding veteran talent in Tony Delk and Rodney Rogers.

“Yes, I think it would be nice for me to come out here, perform well and have fun,” Johnson said. “Enjoy this little process I have. Because I could probably walk away from the game, but I love it so much, man. Like I said, my son keeps me going, and he and I have so much battles – one-on-one battles, shooting games, all that sort of thing.

“So I always have things to fuel me and keep me motivated. It’s just preparation and opportunity right now.”