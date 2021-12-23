Tim Paine retires, Pat Cummins becomes captain, Australian Twenty20 World Cup trophy, Australian ODI win streak

THREE WINNERS Aaron Finch: The Australian white-ball captain hasn’t been at his best with the bat this year, but his legacy is assured after lifting the T20 World Cup in the Middle East. On the brink of elimination after being hammered by England, Finchs men decided to play cricket fearlessly, progressing to the knockout stage where they came out of the clouds to beat Pakistan in the semi-finals before Mitch Marsh New Zealand in the decider to the sword. New Zealand Men’s Test Team: While the Black Caps may have lost yet another World Cup final, a golden generation of cricketers denied the country’s relatively scarce resources to win the inaugural World Test championship. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwis showed that nice guys can indeed finish first, surpassing the behemoth of world cricket, India, to win the six-day final by eight wickets. History: The Australian women’s team broke the record with their 22nd ODI win at the trot. Credit:Getty Images Australia Women’s One Day International Team: A year after winning the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil, Australian women made history by setting a new world record for most one-day international wins in a row. By beating New Zealand in April, the Meg Lannings team took a 22nd straight win, overtaking Ricky Ponting’s 21st powerful side in 2003. Their run was eventually halted at 26.

Loading THREE LOSERS Cricket Australia: The governmental bodies reputation as a global cricket citizen was shattered by the organizations 11th hour decision to withdraw from a Test tour of South Africa. CA cited concerns about the integrity of Cricket South Africa’s biosecurity plans to protect players from COVID-19, but authorities across the Indian Ocean portrayed CA as a board only interested in playing against the financial powers. CA can point in defense to white-ball tours of New Zealand, the Caribbean and Bangladesh, though doomsday will come on the disputed Pakistan tour early next year. india: The superpowers of the international game started the year with a bang by upsetting Australia on these shores with a second-rate side but ended with their biggest name, Virat Kohli, arguing with the board after being dropped as the T20 of the country and one-day international captain. Despite their wealth, India currently does not hold an ICC title in any format. Western Australia: For the second season in a row, the state has missed a marqueeTest. Banned from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 12 months ago, the Western Australians lost their prized Ashes match due to Prime Minister Mark McGowans’ reluctance to relax border rules to allow players and broadcast staff without quarantine. The WA governments dealing with COVID-19 have allowed the state to maintain a 2019 lifestyle during the pandemic, but have cost cricket fans in the west a lot of money.

Loading MAN OF THE YEAR Fast bowlers aren’t supposed to be the captain of the Australian team, but no one has had the irresistible combination of skill, intelligence and charisma like Pat Cummins. The boy from the Blue Mountains foothills became the country’s 47th male Test Captain last month, despite not leading a senior team until February. The party already plays in a manner similar to their leader, they remain calm when challenged and rely on their skills rather than resorting to cheap talk. Bigger challenges away from home await next year, but you feel the team is in safe hands. WOMAN OF THE YEAR Which Australian player has scored the most points for her country this year? Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy or Meg Lanning? The answer is none of the above. Beth Mooney may lack the profile of the three superstars, but on sheer output, she’s got them covered. The player of the tournament in last year’s T20 World Cup, Mooney has become a dominant player at the international and domestic level. While her national teammates struggled at times in the WBBL, Mooney was instrumental in Perth’s first title, topping the league’s charts. She will play a key role in the Australian World Cup campaign in New Zealand.

VIRAL MOMENTS OF THE YEAR It will take some effort to outdo Shikha Pandey for the ball of the summer. The Indian navigator produced a poor delivery that initially bowed away and then swung inward, drifting sharply from the seam to throw a stunned Alyssa Healy. Gala 1996 single Freed from desire has become a hit among sports teams, even causing tension between AFL clubs Western Bulldogs and Melbourne. There were happier scenes for Australia’s triumphant T20 World Cup squad, until the music stopped at the climax of the songs.

It was funny the first time at Lords, acceptable the second time at Headingley, but more than a joke the third time he went into the field and bumped into a player. Daniel Jarvo Jarvis quickly carried his welcome to English cricket fans. QUOTE OF THE YEAR