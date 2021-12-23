Field Transformation Photos, Holiday Bowl Seating Details





SAN DIEGO – You don’t see things – that’s a soccer field in Petco Park, a transformation that was nearly complete for the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. America’s premier baseball stadium is temporarily home to a roster for the NCAA bowl game between North Carolina State and UCLA on December 28. It marks a landmark for the iconic baseball stadium, which has been home to a variety of concerts and other outdoor events, but has never played host to a football game in its 17-year history. Intense fire melts cars in parking lot condo community

Paint was still drying on the field and end zones on Wednesday when FOX 5 got a chance to walk through the park and hover a drone overhead for a taste of what’s to come. A drone image offers a stunning view of the Petco Park football field ahead of the Holiday Bowl, a first for the stadium in 2021. (Photo: Aaron Eudaley/Drone5) The project required $1 million in improvements and modifications to provide 50,000 fans with a unique college football viewing experience. That included the following major changes, as outlined on the: San Diego Padres Official Blog: The wall running along the foul line from first base has been temporarily removed to make room for the eastern end zone;

In left field, the bullpen door and stairs have been removed to make room for the western end zone;

Goal posts and game clocks have been added to the field; and

Rows of field-level suites for groups of 10-20 people were built on risers along the northern sidelines (which would normally be right and right midfield). As the team is quick to point out to Padres purists, all changes are “provisional”—meaning park dimensions will be restored to their normal configuration when it comes time for baseball season. However, the changes are modular, so they will be easier to put back for the 2022 bowl game. Petco Park is contracted to host at least the next five. California offers COVID testing for students statewide after winter break

Tickets for Holiday Bowl still available online start at $90 and range all the way up to $3,000 for the on-court suites. Visitors to the stadium will want to arrive early for a pregame military tribute featuring the US Navy Leapfrogs parachute team and a flyover. Spectators are required to bring a mask to enter all interior areas of the stadium. Want to watch Petco Park’s first makeover from home? You’re in luck: the game will air on FOX 5. Tune in Tuesday, December 28 at 5pm



