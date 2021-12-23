Has China faked coverage of tennis star Peng Shuai?

Analysis of images of tennis star Peng Shuai released by Chinese state media indicates that government officials may have orchestrated the coverage.

On November 2, Peng used the Chinese social media site Weibo to accuse former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual misconduct. The post has been removed from the platform within 20 minutes. After the allegations, Pengs’ well-being became a concern when Womens Tennis Association officials said they had can’t contact her. That led to: global reports of her possible disappearance.

The Chinese government has received persistent, high-profile criticism for allegedly silencing her, including: calls for termination of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Suspicions about her safety and the involvement of the Chinese Communist Parties in her silence grew when a… ham-fisted email has been released by state media outlet China Global Television Network. Reportedly written by Peng, it was sent to WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

The email stated that Peng was resting at home and that her allegation against Zhang was false. There are doubts about the authenticity of the emails. For example, analysts have noted that the screenshot of the email did not contain a date, header, or signature, but did contain a cursor on the third line, suggesting that the screenshot was taken before the email was sent or while it was being drafted in a text document.

Chinese state media have since released additional messages reportedly confirming Pengs’ well-being. Pictures of Peng in her house, apparently shared on her WeChat story, appeared online via state media. These include two of Peng with her cat, presumably taken by a second person, and a selfie-style photo.

On November 20, Peng was filmed dining at a restaurant associated with the Chinese government in her first public appearance since her allegations were censored. Hu Xijin, editor of the state-run Global times, tweeted videos showing Peng in the restaurant. Other images and images were posted on Twitter, which is blocked in China, and have not been widely reported in China’s Great Firewall.

Another video released by Hu showed Peng at the opening ceremony of the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals in Beijing.

These videos mark Peng’s public appearances only and show that she has been constantly in public with at least three government officials. Such sightings reported only by the state media, rather than on Pengs’ personal account, have heightened suspicions.

This is one of the most serious state blockades in recent years, with information released only to international eyes. Censorship was most evident during CNNs broadcast about the disappearance of Pengs, when the feed in China lost signal.

Only other appearances by Pengs have been via video calls with the International Olympic Committee. She was seen in November talking to IOC President Thomas Bach, Athletes Committee Chair Emma Terho and an IOC member in China, Li Lingwei. She then claimed to be safe and sound. A second video call was reported on Dec. 2, although this appears to have been a private discussion of support options for her, rather than a discussion of the allegations.

The authenticity of these videos is key to assessing whether the CCP and state media were involved in a cover-up. Many believe they are intended as proof of life to disprove claims that Peng is under the control of authorities. Accordingly, it is worth establishing the identities and backgrounds of those with whom she is depicted.

Two videos have been released of Peng allegedly having dinner with her coach and friends at a restaurant, Hu said. The first shows Peng chatting with a group of people at a table. Multiple references are made to the date. Zhang Junhui, China Opens tournament director, asks: Isn’t it tomorrow November 20th? Someone corrects him and says tomorrow is the 21st, and he repeats that date.

The second video shows the entrance to the restaurant with the date partially in view on a cleaning board. It then cuts to Peng entering the building with Ding Li. Ding is president of the sports division of Beijing-based lighting and display company Leyard, as well as the legal representative and senior executive of German World Sports (Beijing), also known as Global-D Sports.

Also at the table was Li Xiaobin, secretary of the party branch and chairman of China Open. Three women are visible but have not yet been positively identified, suggesting they are Pengs friends rather than officials. Hu claimed that Peng was with her coach, but there is no reference to any of these individuals coaching her.

These videos were joined by others from the restaurant gathering, including one from Ding. In a tweet, he refers to the location as the Beijing Yibin Guest House, which is minutes away from Zhongnanhai’s headquarters and the Ministry of State Security and is adjacent to Tiananmen Square. In another he refers to the Beijing Wanghong Restaurant, referring to its reputation as a popular eatery for officials and influencers.

Open source analysis of the images, linked to images of the restaurant (largely supplied by the public) through reviews ) , confirms it was the Yibin Guest House. Public records show that the main shareholder of the restaurant de People’s Government of Yibin City, Sichuan Province. The building is part of a government network housing and workspace for civil servants and dignitaries.

The awkward conversation and frequent references to the date raised suspicions that the meal had been staged.

Additional images have been posted on Twitter and femaleThe by Thing (@ li_ding1, the first tweet from his account in more than four years). Peng and Ding seem to be known for a long time, with Ding share an image of the couple drinking wine 10 years earlier. Another image indicates that they already know each other at least 12 years. Thing has insisted on that Peng is not limited.

Thing Lis Weibo Message emphasize his history of knowing Peng Shuai. The low involvement with the post is notable given Pengs’ fame, which suggests it may have been censored or not mentioned in China.

Dings’ presence on Twitter has raised suspicions, including his criticism of the WTA for its public involvement in raising the issue of Pengs’ disappearance.

Approached by the BBCDing vehemently denied that there had been any sexual assault and said there was no investigation into Pengs’ allegations. He has also spoken on Pengs’ behalf on several occasions, including saying that she turned down the offer to be interviewed by the British broadcaster because her life was significantly affected by calls for interviews.

A third video, posted by Shen Shiwei, international news editor at CGTN and a Global times columnist, shows eight people at the table, six of whom face the camera. The seventh person, presumably Ding, is seen briefly from behind. An eighth person is seen only in a reflection; they do not appear in any of the images posted by Ding. The cameraman, described by Shen as a friend of Pengs, has not been identified. This person may attend other events attended by Peng and is a key person to identify. A ninth person is seen crouching in front of the cameraman.

frame of video posted by Shen Shiwei reveals an eighth friend at the table (blue rectangle). A ninth person filmed the encounter and a tenth person squats in front of the cameraman. These individuals were not visible in any of the other videos and the latter two do not appear to have eaten at the table.

Zhang, Peng, Li and Ding were together at the tennis final the next day.

Shen alleged that Peng contacted Simon to criticize the suspension of tournaments in China on December 2. Shen regularly acted as a spokesperson for Peng, but his comments have not been verified.

It has been alleged, but not verified, that authorities have deleted Pengs photo of a wall at the National Tennis Training Center.

Analysis of the footage and footage leaves unanswered questions about Pengs’ situation. However, the awkward presentation and unnatural emphasis placed on the timing of meetings suggest they may have been staged to ease international pressure on the China Open and the government.

The censorship of Pengs’ account, coupled with censorship of the bigger story on the Chinese internet, shows that these events were for international eyes only, despite increasing pressure on officials to demonstrate Pengs’ autonomy.

Peng now has told a Chinese-language media in Singapore that she had never accused anyone of sexually abusing her. She said the comments she made on social media had been misunderstood. First, I must emphasize one point that is extremely important: I have never said or written that anyone has sexually abused me, Peng said.

The WTA later issued a statement saying it still wanted a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into Pengs’ original allegation.