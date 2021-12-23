No. 3 Northeastern Men’s Hockey Remains Unbeaten in Weekend Series Against No. 7 Boston University

After their first loss in the past six games, Northeastern University (9-4-1, 5-3-1) got a weekend streak, November 19-20, against Boston University (4-8-2, 5-3-2) , whom they hadn’t seen on the ice since March 7, 2020. The last game between these two teams, 622 days ago, ended in a 2-1 NU-win.

NU was victorious in both games. On Friday, November 19, the Huskies won 1-0 after junior striker Aidan McDonoughs scored.

Friday’s game was intense from the faceoff. BU’s aggressive defense led to more puck possession time and more shots on target for the Terriers, outflanking the Huskies 38-16.

Despite BU’s brutality, sophomore goalkeeper Devon Levi’s performance led to a Husky-out. Levi’s 38 saves give him the highest save percentage (0.949) in the Hockey East and the second highest nationwide.

In the final seven minutes of regulation, the BU’s Agganis Arena filled the intensity. Several BU and NU breakaways were stopped by the goalkeepers of both teams, forcing the game to be extended. The Terriers took possession early and after two shots, the Huskies took the puck. A McDonough steal led to an offensive push and a winning goal from NU.

https://twitter.com/GoNUmhockey/status/1461891641472692229

On Saturday, November 20, the match between BU and NU was recorded as a 2-2 draw, with both NU goals being scored by McDonough. However, with a 2-1 victory in penalty shootouts, NU earned points to move up in the Hockey East.

After the decisive win, an exuberant Husky crowd packed Matthews Arena.

NU won the first faceoff and a small interference penalty at 3:33 PM by BU freshman defenseman Ty Gallagher provided an early Husky powerplay. NOW took advantage, with shots from senior defenseman Jordan Harris, freshman forward Justin Hryckowian and freshman forward Matt Choupani.

Strong defense from BU sophomore goalkeeper Drew Commesso and BU defender Alex Vlasic saw the Terriers escape this early challenge unscathed.

NOW continued to move the puck well throughout the period, a change from Friday’s offensive strategy. Eight minutes into the period, Husky senior striker Jakov Novak entered the penalty area for high-sticking. NOW defended the two-minute penalty kill well, with Levi’s three saves in a row.

When the power play ended, Hryckowian stole the puck and pushed it across the ice to McDonough. McDonough, who had just entered as the penalty kill ended, ran to the left side of the ice to receive the pass. Surrounded by four BU defenders, McDonough collected the puck, turned and slammed the puck into the back of the net, giving NU a quick 1-0 lead.

The jubilant cheers of the DogHouses would soon die down. About a minute later, a quick attacking possession led to a shot from Terrier junior defender Domenick Fensore. Levi saved the shot, but the rebound was perfectly placed in BU’s possession, where junior striker Jay OBrien fired and scored. The period ended in 1-1.

With the Huskies winning the showdown in the second period, there were long offensive possessions from both teams in the first half of the period, none of which resulted in goals.

About halfway through the period, BU’s violation was in full effect. They tried five shots in a two minute interval. Levi kept a brick wall and saved them all.

https://twitter.com/GoNUmhockey/status/1462229961071218692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The period went on as a back-and-forth fight until NUs freshman forward Ryan St. Louis was penalized for tripping, resulting in a BU power play. NU initially defended well, but a faceoff win by BU resulted in a goal seven seconds before the end of the power play. The goal was scored by sophomore striker Dylan Peterson, assisted by junior striker Ethan Phillips and Vlasic.

The period ended with a fight between BU sophomore forward Luke Tuch and NU junior defender Jayden Struble. Struble tackled Tuch to the ground, resulting in heavy penalties for both players as the period ended.

NU won the face-off of the third period, as Tuch and Struble stayed in their penalty area. Shortly after, a Terrier hooking penalty gave the Huskies a power play.

In just over 10 seconds, McDonough scored his second goal of the evening. After a pass from Jack Hughes, Harris’s shot bounced off Comesso, leaving McDonough perfectly upright to light the lamp.

As the period wore on, both teams became eager to break the tie. Halfway through, the Terriers staged their attack. Tommy Miller’s excellent defense, who blocked three shots in 40 seconds, enabled NOW to escape unscathed.

Unable to muster strong offensive assets, the Huskies relied on their defenses to see them through the period. After a cutting penalty on Hughes, it looked like the Terriers could pull away. However, with missed shots and saves by Levi, NU was able to suppress BU’s momentum and force the game into extra time.

The five-minute extension yielded no results for either team. In the last minute, BU held the puck for 45 seconds, but a save from Levi would take the game to penalties.

Penalty kicks start as the best of three shots, and when tied, progress to sudden death. Levi saved the first shot against him by BU freshman forward Brian Carrabes. NU’s first shot, from junior defenders Jeremie Bucheler, was a goal. Northeast led 1-0.

Both teams would miss their next two shots. With NU at 1-0, a missed BU goal would put an end to it. BU’s OBrien scored the tying run, and NU missed their next try.

After eight rounds of penalties, Hughes would try the next shot.

Weaving through the center of the ice, Hughess’s shot was initially stopped between Comesso’s legs. Miraculously, the puck managed to sneak through the goalkeeper pads and land in the goal.

The referees looked at each other confused and finally signaled the net, signaling a goal. The delayed response from the crowd reverberated through the arena as the team partied with Hughes.

https://twitter.com/GoNUmhockey/status/1462252278253973505?s=20

Over the weekend, Levi, Hughes and McDonough’s performances stood out, but an overall team effort turned these games into wins.

After two sweeps against Providence College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Northeastern will play two home games against Long Island University. Long Island will try to beat the red-hot Huskies who have taken a six-game win and are the first in the Hockey East.